Australian PM Morrison announces AUD 2.4 bln health package to combat coronavirus – Reuters

Reuters reports that Australian PM Morrison has announced an AUD 2.4 bln health package to combat coronavirus.
- Morrison says travel ban extended to Italy from 6 pm Australian time on Wednesday.
FX implications
AUD/USD has been under pressure following yesterday's disappointing NAB business survey along with a comeback in the US dollar. Despite stimulus from the government, the reserve bank of Australia is expected by a 100% chance to cut rates on 7th April which is likely to continue to weigh on AUD.
