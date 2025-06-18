AUD/USD strengthens ahead of the Fed rate decision, Australian employment

AUD/USD firms on US Dollar weakness ahead of the Fed rate decision and SEP projections.

Analysts are currently pricing in a rate cut in September; a hawkish or dovish shift in narrative will likely influence the Aussie pair.

Australia will release its employment data for May on Thursday, setting the tone for the Reserve Bank of Australia.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) is gaining ground against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, supported by a softer Greenback as market participants await the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy decision.

At the time of writing, AUD/USD is testing the 10-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 0.6506, posting intraday gains of approximately 0.60%.

The pair remains sensitive to shifts in risk sentiment and USD fluctuations as market participants assess the timing of a potential Fed rate cut.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is widely expected to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged in the 4.25%–4.50% range.

However, attention will be squarely on the updated Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), which will provide fresh guidance on the Fed’s policy outlook, including projections for inflation, growth and the future path of interest rates.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets currently price a 56.4% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut by September. If the projections indicate fewer cuts or a more gradual timeline, the USD could strengthen, which would pressure AUD/USD lower. Conversely, dovish revisions or downward adjustments to inflation expectations could reinforce bets on a sooner-than-expected policy shift, supporting the Aussie.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference at 18:30 GMT will be crucial for market sentiment. His remarks on the progress of disinflation and global economic risks will influence expectations for any policy shift later this year.

What to expect from Australia’s Employment data

Traders will also be closely watching Thursday’s release of Australia’s May employment report. Consensus forecasts point to a jobs gain of 25,000, down from April’s strong 89,000. The unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 4.1%. Any upside surprise in hiring or a drop in unemployment could fuel speculation that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) may consider a more hawkish stance in upcoming meetings.

AUD/USD remains steady above 0.6500

AUD/USD is currently trading near 0.6522, just below resistance at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.6549. Momentum has slowed, and the pair is now testing short-term support at the lower boundary of a wedge pattern. The 10-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.6507 provides immediate support.

A decisive break below this zone, particularly below the 50% Fibonacci retracement at 0.6428, which aligns with the 200-day SMA, would confirm a bearish reversal and open the door toward deeper support at 0.6307 (38.2% Fib level).

AUD/USD Daily Chart

On the upside, a daily close above 0.6550 is needed to shift momentum back in favor of the bulls, with the next major resistance at 0.6722 (78.6% retracement). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 56 indicates neutral momentum, suggesting consolidation or a directional breakout may follow, depending on the Fed's tone and upcoming data releases.