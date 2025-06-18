- The Federal Reserve is expected to leave the policy rate unchanged for the fourth consecutive meeting.
- The revised Summary of Economic Projections, which includes the dot plot, could offer key clues about the policy outlook.
- The US Dollar could gather strength if policymakers project a single rate cut in 2025.
The United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce monetary policy decisions and publish the revised Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), the so-called dot plot, following the June policy meeting on Wednesday.
Market participants widely anticipate the US central bank to leave policy settings unchanged for the fourth consecutive meeting, after cutting the interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to the 4.25%-4.50% range in December.
The CME FedWatch Tool shows that investors virtually see no chance of a rate cut in June, while pricing in about a 15% probability of a 25 bps reduction in July.
The odds of the Fed opting for the first rate reduction of the year in September currently holds around 70%. Hence, revised projections in the dot plot and comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in the post-meeting press conference could provide key hints on the timing and the number of rate cuts.
In March, the SEP showed that policymakers were projecting a total 50 bps reduction in the policy rate in 2025, while forecasting a 1.7% Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth and a 2.8% core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation for the year.
Before the Fed went into the blackout period, several policymakers reiterated the need to remain patient and assess the economic developments before deciding on the next policy step.
Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said that the labour market is showing some signs of slowing down, but noted that the central bank must stay in wait-and-see mode to see how the economy responds to the uncertainty. Similarly, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker noted that they still have no idea how shifting economic policies will affect the outlook and said that they need to wait while the economy faces many different possible paths.
Previewing the Fed’s May meeting, analysts at TD Securities said, “the FOMC is widely expected to keep rates unchanged for a fourth consecutive meeting next week. As uncertainty around the economic outlook remains elevated, we look for the FOMC to remain patient regarding its next policy decisions.”
“The revised SEP will likely show lower growth, higher unemployment, and higher inflation forecasts. We do not expect a shift in the median dots,” the analysts added.
When will the Fed announce its interest rate decision and how could it affect EUR/USD?
The US Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its interest rate decision and publish the monetary policy statement, alongside the revised dot plot, on Wednesday at 18:00 GMT. This will be followed by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference starting at 18:30 GMT.
In case the revised SEP shows that policymakers are still expecting a total of 50 bps reduction in interest rates this year, the USD could come under renewed selling pressure with the immediate reaction. A downward revision to GDP growth and/or inflation forecasts could intensify the USD sell-off.
Conversely, the USD could gather strength against its rivals if the dot plot highlights that officials now anticipate only one rate cut this year. Investors are currently pricing in about a 70% probability that the Fed will lower the policy rate at least twice in 2025. This market positioning suggests that the USD has a strong bullish potential in case of a hawkish surprise.
Chairman Powell’s comments could further influence the USD’s valuation. In case Powell adopts an optimistic tone about the inflation outlook and suggests that they could shift their focus to the labor market, the USD is likely to have a hard time outperforming its rivals. On the flip side, the currency could hold its ground if Powell reiterates the need for a patient stance, citing the heightened uncertainty surrounding the state of the economy in the near future.
Eren Sengezer, European Session Lead Analyst at FXStreet, provides a short-term technical outlook for EUR/USD:
“The near-term technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias remains intact, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart holding comfortably above 60. Additionally, EUR/USD trades well above the 20-day Simple Moving Average, currently located at 1.1420”
“On the downside, the mid-point of the four-month-old ascending regression channel forms the immediate resistance level at 1.1630. In case EUR/USD rises above this level and confirms it as support, it could face the next resistance at 1.1800 (static level, round level) before targeting 1.1900-1.1910 (round level, upper limit of the ascending channel). Looking south, support levels could be spotted at 1.1420 (20-day SMA), 1.1330 (50-day SMA, lower limit of the ascending channel) and 1.0980 (100-day SMA).”
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds ground above 1.1500 ahead of Fed rate decision
EUR/USD posts small gains above 1.1500 in European trading on Wednesday. Traders cash in on the latest US Dollar upswing heading into the US Federal Reserve policy announcements due later in the day, supporting the pair's rebound. ECB-speak and mid-tier US data are awaited.
GBP/USD clings to gains near 1.3450 after UK CPI data
GBP/USD clings to small recovery gains near 1.3450 in the European session on Wednesday following Tuesday's sharp decline. The data from the UK showed that the annual CPI inflation edged lower to 3.4%, as expected. Later in the day, the Fed will announce monetary policy decisions.
Gold price extends the range play as traders keenly await Fed rate decision
Gold price reverses an Asian session dip and refreshes daily high in the last hour, though it struggles to capitalize on the move beyond the $3,400 mark. Rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, along with persistent trade-related uncertainties, continue to weigh on investors' sentiment and act as a tailwind for the metal.
Avalanche Price Forecast: AVAX set to extend losses as Open Interest drops to one-month low
Avalanche (AVAX) trades in the green by almost 1% at press time on Wednesday, as it tests a crucial support floor that has held for over two months. The near-term outlook for the altcoin isn't promising, as Open Interest in the derivatives market has dropped to a 30-day low, and the technical outlook points to a steeper correction.
Chinese data suggests economy on track to hit 2025 growth target
China's May data was mixed with strong retail sales, but soft readings on fixed-asset investment and property price. Overall, though, data suggests that China remains on track to achieve its growth target in the first half of 2025.