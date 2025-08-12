AUD/USD slumps to near 0.6500 as RBA guides expansionary monetary policy path

- AUD/USD falls sharply to near 0.6500 as the RBA guides a dovish monetary policy outlook.
- The RBA cut its OCR by 25 bps to 3.6%, as expected.
- Investors await the US CPI data for July.
The AUD/USD pair is down over 0.3% to near 0.6500 during the European trading session on Tuesday. The Aussie pair declines as the Australian Dollar (AUD) underperforms, following the monetary policy announcement by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
The Australian central bank reduced its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.6%, as expected, and guided that the monetary policy path will remain expansionary.
“Forecasts imply cash rates might need to be lower for price stability,” RBA Governor Michelle Bullock said. She didn’t provide a pre-defined interest rate cut path, but kept the door open for another interest rate cut in the next policy meeting. “Would not rule out back-to-back rate cuts,” Bullock said.
Investors brace for more volatility in the Australian Dollar as the domestic labor market data for July is scheduled to be published on Thursday. The Australian economy is expected to have created a fresh 25K jobs, significantly higher than 2K in June. The Unemployment Rate is seen as steady at 4.3%.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) trades broadly stable, with investors awaiting the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for July, which will be published at 12:30 GMT.
Economists expect the US headline inflation to have grown at a faster pace of 2.8% on year, against 2.7% increase in June. In the same period, the core CPI – which excludes volatile food and energy prices – rose by 3.0%, faster than the prior reading of 2.9%.
Economic Indicator
RBA Interest Rate Decision
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announces its interest rate decision at the end of its eight scheduled meetings per year. If the RBA is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is usually bullish for the Australian Dollar (AUD). Likewise, if the RBA has a dovish view on the Australian economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is seen as bearish for AUD.Read more.
Last release: Tue Aug 12, 2025 04:30
Frequency: Irregular
Actual: 3.6%
Consensus: 3.6%
Previous: 3.85%
Source: Reserve Bank of Australia
a
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits two-week highs above 1.1700 ahead of German inflation data
EUR/USD extends gains to hit two-week highs above 1.1700 in European trading on Wednesday. The US Dollar resumes its downside amid rising bets of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September, in the face of benign US CPI data. Germany's preliminary inflation data and Fedspeak will be in the spotlight later in the day.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.3550 amid risk appetite, weaker USD
GBP/USD is recovering ground beyond 1.3550 in Wednesday's European session. The pair capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations-led risk-on market profile and renewed US Dollar weakness. Speeches from Fed officials will be eyed in the absence of top-tier US economic data.
Gold lacks bullish conviction as receding safe-haven demand overshadows Fed rate cut bets
Gold struggles to capitalize on its intraday move higher to the $3,360 area though it manages to stick to positive bias through the first half of the European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar drops to over a two-week low amid the growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve will lower borrowing costs in September.
Top 3 AI tokens to watch as Perplexity offers $34.5 billion for Google Chrome
Artificial Intelligence tokens are back in the trend underpinned by the altcoins market recovery and Perplexity’s $34.5 billion longshot offer for Google Chrome on Tuesday. Bittensor (TAO), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Render (RNDR) are leading the gains among the top AI tokens.
Bank of England cuts rates in dramatic meeting
The Bank of England has cut rates by a further 25 basis points to 4% but the statement hints that officials think the easing cycle is nearing its end. Policymakers are visibly worried about a more persistent bout of inflation as the headline number is way higher than target.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.