Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock is speaking at the press conference, explaining the reason behind trimming the key interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.6% in the August policy meeting.
Bullock is taking questions from the press as part of a new reporting format introduced by the central bank this year.
For RBA Bullock's press conference live stream, please follow here
Key quotes from the RBA press conference
Forecasts imply cash rates might need to be lower for price stability.
Dont put a lot of emphasis on neutral rate.
Board will take things meeting by meeting.
No promises on what the RBA will deliver on rates if financial markets face volatility bout.
Have been watching house prices.
Would not rule out back to back rate cuts.
Will assess rates at every meeting.
Policy is forward looking, assumes we can continue to lower rates.
Economic Indicator
RBA Press Conference
Following the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) economic policy decision, the Governor delivers a press conference explaining the monetary policy decision. The usual format is a roughly one-hour presser starting with prepared remarks and then opening to questions from the press. Hawkish comments tend to boost the Australian Dollar (AUD), while on the opposite, a dovish message tends to weaken it.Read more.
Next release: Tue Aug 12, 2025 05:30
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: -
Previous: -
Source: Reserve Bank of Australia
This section below was published at 04:30 GMT to cover the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy announcements and the initial market reaction.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) board members decided to lower the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.6% from 3.85%, following the conclusion of the August monetary policy meeting.
The decision came in line with the market expectations.
Summary of the RBA monetary policy statement
Inflation has continued to moderate.
The outlook remains uncertain.
Policy decision unanimous.
Maintaining price stability and full employment is the priority.
Underlying inflation will continue to moderate to around the midpoint of the 2–3 per cent range, with the cash rate assumed to follow a gradual easing path.
There is a little more clarity on the scope and scale of us tariffs and policy responses in other countries, suggesting that more extreme outcomes are likely to be avoided.
Board remains cautious about the outlook.
Monetary policy is well placed to respond decisively to international developments if they were to have material implications for activity and inflation in Australia.
Labour market conditions remain a little tight.
Labour market conditions have eased further in recent months.
Cut due to underlying inflation continuing to decline back towards the midpoint of the 2–3 per cent range and labour market conditions easing slightly.
There are also uncertainties regarding the lags in the effect of recent monetary policy easing and how firms’ pricing decisions.
Core inflation seen settling around 2.5% out to end 2027.
RBA downgrades estimate of Australia’s long run productivity growth to 0.7% from 1.0%.
Trend GDP growth now seen around 2.0%, down from 2.25%.
Lower productivity to cut around 0.3pp from growth in gap, consumption and incomes.
Sees slower long-run growth in supply capacity of economy and wages.
Lower income growth will weigh on tax revenues, government spending.
Judge some tightness remains in labour market, unemployment forecasts unchanged.
Labour market has eased a little, leading indicators point to stable outlook.
Lowers forecasts for GDP growth and consumption out to 2027, inflation outlook unchanged.
Forecasts trimmed mean inflation 2.6% end 2025, 2.6% end 2026, 2.5% end 2027.
Forecasts CPI at 3.0% end 2025, 2.9% end 2026, 2.5% end 2027.
Forecasts GDP growth at 1.7% end 2025, 2.1% end 2026, 2.0% end 2027.
Forecasts Unemployment Rate 4.3% end 2025, 4.3% end 2026, 4.3% end 2027.
Forecasts Wage Price Index 3.3% end 2025, 2.9% end 2026, 2.9% end 2027.
Forecasts based on technical assumption of cash rate at 3.4% end 2025, 2.9% end 2026, 3.1% end 2027.
Global trade uncertainty has had little discernible impact on Australian economy as yet.
AUD/USD reaction to the RBA interest rate decision
The Australian Dollar drops in an immediate reaction to the RBA’s decision. The AUD/USD pair attacks 0.6500, down 0.12% on the day, as of writing.
Australian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.04%
|0.04%
|0.16%
|-0.00%
|0.06%
|-0.04%
|-0.20%
|EUR
|0.04%
|0.09%
|0.21%
|0.07%
|0.13%
|0.02%
|-0.12%
|GBP
|-0.04%
|-0.09%
|0.22%
|-0.02%
|0.04%
|-0.05%
|-0.21%
|JPY
|-0.16%
|-0.21%
|-0.22%
|-0.15%
|-0.12%
|-0.21%
|-0.25%
|CAD
|0.00%
|-0.07%
|0.02%
|0.15%
|0.10%
|-0.05%
|-0.19%
|AUD
|-0.06%
|-0.13%
|-0.04%
|0.12%
|-0.10%
|-0.11%
|-0.25%
|NZD
|0.04%
|-0.02%
|0.05%
|0.21%
|0.05%
|0.11%
|-0.24%
|CHF
|0.20%
|0.12%
|0.21%
|0.25%
|0.19%
|0.25%
|0.24%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
This section below was published on August 11 at 22:45 GMT as a preview of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) policy announcements.
- The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to lower the interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.60% in August.
- The focus will be on RBA Governor Michele Bullock’s press conference and updated economic forecasts.
- The Australian Dollar braces for a big reaction to the RBA policy announcements.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to announce a 25 basis points (bps) cut to the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 3.6% from 3.85% following the conclusion of its August monetary policy meeting on Tuesday. The decision will be announced at 04:30 GMT.
The Monetary Policy Statement will be accompanied by the quarterly economic forecasts. RBA Governor Michele Bullock’s press conference will follow at 05:30 GMT.
As the rate cut is fully baked in, the Australian Dollar (AUD) braces for intense volatility on any surprises offered by the central bank’s updated projections or Governor Bullock’s comments during the press conference.
RBA set to lower interest rate, what’s next?
Following the surprise interest rate hold in July, in a rare split decision of six to three, the Reserve Bank of Australia now seems on a clear path to lower the OCR on Tuesday as inflation has recently slowed more-than-expected and the Unemployment Rate has hit a three-and-a-half-year high.
The Minutes of the RBA’s July meeting showed that the majority of the board wanted to wait for more information, including quarterly price data, to confirm inflation was slowing.
The headline Consumer Price Index rose 0.7% in the second quarter compared with the previous three-month period, nudging the annual pace down to 2.1% from 2.4%, registering the lowest reading in more than four years and approaching the lower bound of the central bank’s 2% to 3% inflation target.
Meanwhile, the Unemployment Rate rose to 4.3% in June, up from 4.1% in May, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) data. Other details of the jobs report showed that employment increased by 2,000 people in June, but the number of officially unemployed people jumped by 33,600.
Markets predict the RBA to continue cutting its benchmark rate to 3.10% or lower by early next year.
However, the updated economic projections and/or the vote split could offer fresh surprises on the central bank’s path forward on rates.
Uncertainty in the RBA’s communication remains high after the April shake-up that shifted rate-setting power entirely to a new nine-member Monetary Policy Board (MPB).
The changes to the MPB resulted in the July surprise outcome, shocking markets.
How will the Reserve Bank of Australia’s decision impact AUD/USD?
Speaking at the press conference after the July policy decision, RBA Governor Michele Bullock explained that the bank could no longer offer guidance because the rate decision was up to the board alone and it could not be pre-empted.
However, Bullock did note that markets “can expect rates to decline if inflation slows as expected” and that the policy decision “will be based on our forecasts of future inflation.”
Therefore, if the central bank lowers its inflation and growth forecasts, it could ramp up the odds of further rate cuts, fuelling a fresh downtrend in the AUD.
On the contrary, if Bullock downplays risks to the economy due to US tariffs and reiterates that “a measured, gradual approach to monetary policy easing is appropriate,” Aussie buyers could regain control.
Dhwani Mehta, Asian Session Lead Analyst at FXStreet, highlights key technical indicators for trading AUD/USD following the policy announcement.
“AUD/USD is seeing increased downside risks heading into the RBA showdown, having faced rejection near the 0.6550 level on several occasions. Adding credence to the bearish potential, the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) has cut the 50-day SMA from above, confirming a Bear Cross on the daily chart. Still, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above the midline.”
“A dovish cut by the RBA could reinforce the selling interest, sending AUD/USD to challenge the August 5 low of 0.6450, where the 100-day SMA closes in. Failure to resist above that level could threaten the August low of 0.6419, below which the 0.6350 psychological barrier will come into play. Conversely, buyers need a decisive break above the 0.6550 threshold to revive the recovery toward the 0.6600 mark. The next topside target is aligned at the July 24 high of 0.6625,” Dhwani adds.
RBA FAQs
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for Australia. Decisions are made by a board of governors at 11 meetings a year and ad hoc emergency meetings as required. The RBA’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means an inflation rate of 2-3%, but also “..to contribute to the stability of the currency, full employment, and the economic prosperity and welfare of the Australian people.” Its main tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will strengthen the Australian Dollar (AUD) and vice versa. Other RBA tools include quantitative easing and tightening.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for currencies since it lowers the value of money in general, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Moderately higher inflation now tends to lead central banks to put up their interest rates, which in turn has the effect of attracting more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in the case of Australia is the Aussie Dollar.
Macroeconomic data gauges the health of an economy and can have an impact on the value of its currency. Investors prefer to invest their capital in economies that are safe and growing rather than precarious and shrinking. Greater capital inflows increase the aggregate demand and value of the domestic currency. Classic indicators, such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can influence AUD. A strong economy may encourage the Reserve Bank of Australia to put up interest rates, also supporting AUD.
Quantitative Easing (QE) is a tool used in extreme situations when lowering interest rates is not enough to restore the flow of credit in the economy. QE is the process by which the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) prints Australian Dollars (AUD) for the purpose of buying assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from financial institutions, thereby providing them with much-needed liquidity. QE usually results in a weaker AUD.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the RBA stops buying more assets, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It would be positive (or bullish) for the Australian Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drifts higher above 1.1650 as US CPI data support Fed rate cut bets
The EUR/USD pair gains momentum to around 1.1685 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The US Dollar weakens against the Euro amid rising bets of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September. The speeches from Fed officials will be in the spotlight later on Wednesday, with Austan Goolsbee and Raphael Bostic set to speak.
Bitcoin and Ripple stabilize, Ethereum nears all-time high
Bitcoin and Ripple stabilize below their key resistance levels; a firm close above indicates a rally ahead. In the meantime, Ethereum bulls take control of the momentum, surpassing $4,500 mark and targeting its record highs at $4,868.
GBP/USD steadies around 1.3500 amid rising odds of Fed rate cuts
GBP/USD remains steady after registering 0.5% gains in the previous session, trading around 1.3500 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair further appreciates as the US Dollar struggles, driven by the latest United States inflation data, which strengthened expectations for a US Federal Reserve rate cut in September.
Gold extends its struggle near $3,350 amid global risk rally
Gold holds the previous bounce led by US CPI data early Wednesday. The US Dollar hangs near two-week lows amid heightened Fed rate cut expectations and risk rally on global stocks. Gold appears vulnerable as the 4H chart portrays a bearish outlook.
Bank of England cuts rates in dramatic meeting
The Bank of England has cut rates by a further 25 basis points to 4% but the statement hints that officials think the easing cycle is nearing its end. Policymakers are visibly worried about a more persistent bout of inflation as the headline number is way higher than target.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.