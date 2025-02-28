AUD/USD slides to near 0.6200 as Trump proposes additional 10% tariffs on China

AUD/USD refreshes three-week low near 0.6200 as US President Trump threatens to impose additional 10% tariffs on China.

RBA Hauser supports keeping interest rates steady until he sees more progress in the disinflation trend toward the 2% target.

Investors await the US PCE inflation as it will influence the Fed’s monetary policy outlook.

The AUD/USD pair posts a fresh three-week low near 0.6200 in European trading session after extending its losing streak for the sixth trading day on Friday. The Aussie pair was already facing pressure the entire week but sensed more pressure after United States (US) President Donald Trump threatened to impose additional 10% tariffs on China on Thursday.

US President Trump said in a tweet from his Truth.Social account that he will slap an additional 10% levy on China due to continuous flows of drugs into the economy through the borders of Canada and Mexico. Trump also confirmed that the 25% tariffs proposed for Canada and Mexico are coming into effect on March 4.

Additional import duties from the US are expected to further weigh on Chinese economic growth. Donald Trump also imposed 10% tariffs on China earlier this month. The Australian economy relies heavily on exports to China, and higher import duties by the US on the world’s second-largest economy make its products less competitive. Therefore, Trump’s tariffs have indirectly impacted the Australian Dollar (AUD), which is vulnerable to policies that weigh on demand for Chinese products.

On the monetary policy front, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is unlikely to cut interest rates again soon. RBA Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser said on Thursday that he wants to see more “positive inflation data” before considering further rate cuts.

On the US Dollar (USD) front, investors await the United States (US) Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for January, which will be published at 13:30 GMT. Investors will pay close attention to the core PCE inflation data as it is the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation gauge. The inflation data will influence market expectations for the Fed’s monetary policy outlook.