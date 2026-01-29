TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

AUD/USD rises to near 0.7050 as RBA rate hike bets increase

  • AUD/USD rises after hotter Australian inflation boosted expectations of an RBA rate hike as early as next week.
  • Markets price over a 70% chance of a 25bp RBA hike, with rates seen at 3.85% by May.
  • The USD strengthened after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reaffirmed the US commitment to a strong dollar policy.
AUD/USD rises to near 0.7050 as RBA rate hike bets increase
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

AUD/USD extends its gains for the third successive session, trading around 0.7040 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair appreciated after hotter-than-expected Australian inflation data, released on Wednesday, lifted the odds of a Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) rate hike as early as next week.

Markets now price in over a 70% chance of a 25 basis points (bps) hike by the RBA from the 3.6% cash rate, up from 60% before the release, with rates fully priced at 3.85% by May and around 4.10% by September.

Australia’s CPI rose by 3.8% year-over-year (YoY) in December, following a 3.4% increase prior. The market consensus was for 3.6% growth in the reported period. Australia’s RBA Trimmed Mean inflation increased to 0.2% month-over-month (MoM) and 3.3% year-over-year (YoY). The monthly CPI rose 1.0% in December, up from 0% previously and above the 0.7% forecast.

Australia’s export prices rose 3.2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in Q4 2025, rebounding from a 0.9% fall in Q3 and marking the first increase in three quarters, as well as the strongest gain in a year. Meanwhile, Import prices climbed 0.9%, beating expectations for a 0.2% decline and reversing a 0.4% drop in Q3.

The upside of the AUD/USD pair could be restrained as the US Dollar (USD) strengthens after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reiterated the US commitment to a strong USD policy. The US Federal Reserve (Fed) kept interest rates unchanged at its January meeting on Wednesday, pointing to still-elevated inflation and resilient economic growth.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted during the post-meeting press conference that job gains have moderated and the unemployment rate has shown signs of stabilization, adding that the Fed is “well positioned” to assess incoming data on a meeting-by-meeting basis and remains off a preset path for future rate decisions.

Australian Dollar FAQs

One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.

China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.

Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.

The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD struggles for direction near 1.1950

EUR/USD struggles for direction near 1.1950

EUR/USD alternates gains with losses in the mid-1.1900s following the daily close on Wall Street on Thursday. The pair’s vacillating price action comes amid marginal losses in the US Dollar, as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s latest rate decision and keep an eye on rising geopolitical tensions.

GBP/USD drops to two-day lows near 1.3750

GBP/USD drops to two-day lows near 1.3750

GBP/USD faces some increasing selling pressure, building on Wednesday’s losses and revisiting the 1.3750 zone on Thursday. Cable’s decline to two-day lows comes in response to the marked advance in the Greenback while traders have started to shift their focus to next week’s BoE gathering.

Gold retreats from records, now what?

Gold retreats from records, now what?

Gold accelerates its daily correction and retests the $5,100 region per troy ounce, turning negative for the day and fading the earlier bull run to all-time highs around $5,600. The precious metal’s steep sell-off comes on the back of the better tone in the Greenback and mixed US Treasury yields.

Bitcoin slides below $85,000 as US stocks sell off, Gold outperforms

Bitcoin slides below $85,000 as US stocks sell off, Gold outperforms

Bitcoin (BTC) broke below $85,000 in the North American session on Thursday, dropping nearly 3% in the one-hour timeframe. The move has seen the largest crypto by market cap erase over 5% of its value within the past 24 hours, briefly reaching $84,400, its lowest level since December 1, according to Binance data.

Microsoft sell-off etches $400 billion hole in market, second highest on record

Microsoft sell-off etches $400 billion hole in market, second highest on record

Microsoft's (MSFT) post-earnings cratering on Thursday sent other indices into pullback mode despite the narrow nature of its weakness.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL approaches critical support as bearish outlook persists

Solana Price Forecast: SOL approaches critical support as bearish outlook persists

Solana (SOL) is trading in the red, down 2% at press time on Thursday, aligning with the broader cryptocurrency market correction as the US Federal Reserve kept the interest rates unchanged on Wednesday.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers