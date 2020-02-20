AUD/USD renews multi-year lows below 0.6620

- Mixed labour market data from Australia weighs on AUD.
- US Dollar Index closes in on 100 handle.
- Coming up: Philly Fed Manufacturing Index from US and Commonwealth PMI report from Australia.
The AUD/USD pair, which came under bearish pressure earlier in the week on the RBA's dovish meeting minutes, continued to push lower on Thursday amid a combination of mixed labour market data from Australia and broad USD strength. As of writing, the pair was trading a little above the lowest level it touched since March 2009 at 0.6619, erasing 0.75% on a daily basis at 0.6625.
Unemployment Rate in Australia rises
The data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday revealed that the Unemployment Rate in January rose to 5.3% from 5.1%. On a positive note, Fulltime Employment in the same period increased 46.2K after declining 1.8K in December. According to Reuters, following the labour market data, Commonwealth Bank of Australia now sees the RBA cutting its policy rate from 0.75% to 0.50% in April.
In the early trading hours of the Asian session, the Commonwealth Bank's Manufacturing and Services PMI will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
On the other hand, the dismal performance of major European currencies and the JPY since the start of the week allows the greenback to continue to gather strength. Ahead of the weekly Jobless Claims and the Philly Fed's Manufacturing Survey, the US Dollar Index is up 0.27% on the day at 99.87.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3257
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1.323
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3241
|Daily SMA50
|1.3145
|Daily SMA100
|1.318
|Daily SMA200
|1.3216
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3264
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3215
|Previous Weekly High
|1.333
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3236
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3255
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.29
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3234
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3246
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3208
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3187
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3159
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3258
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3286
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3307
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits new 2020 lows, reversing UK data-related gains
GBP/USD has reversed its gains and trades closer to 1.2850, the lowest since November. UK retail sales beat expectations with 0.9% in January. Brexit uncertainty and US dollar strength are driving the falls.
EUR/USD holds near multi-year lows amid USD strength
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.0780, the lowest since April 2017. The US dollar dominates the board amid an upbeat economy and coronavirus headlines. German consumer confidence edged lower to 9.8. ECB's minutes failed to impress.
USD/JPY hits 112, a 200+ pip surge in two days
USD/JPY has topped 112 before consolidating its gains. A mix of data-driven USD strength, dismal Japanese data, stabilizing coronavirus fears, and stop-triggering pushes the pair higher.
Gold jumps to the highest level since February 2013, around $1620 area
Gold reversed an early dip to the $1604 area and jumped to fresh multi-year tops during the mid-European session on Thursday.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.