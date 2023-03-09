AUD/USD remains fragile below 0.6600 as US NFP looms

- AUD/USD fails to recover from four-month trough, holds lower ground of late.
- Global markets remained vulnerable on mixed US data amid cautious mood ahead of NFP.
- Downbeat China inflation, US President Biden’s budget proposal also strengthens risk-off mood.
- Equities drop but a retreat in yields weigh on US Dollar despite sour sentiment.
AUD/USD justifies its risk-barometer status while revisiting the sub-0.6600 area early Friday, after a failed attempt to recover from the four-month low. In doing so, the Aussie pair traces the downbeat equities and fears emanating from China, as well as failing to cheer the retreat in the US Treasury bond yield and the US Dollar, amid the market’s cautious mood ahead of the all-important US employment data.
Wall Street benchmarks closed with more than 1.5% daily losses each but the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields eased to 3.92% and 4.87% versus 5.08% and 4.01% daily open respectively. It should be noted that the US Dollar Index (DXY) managed to pare some of the daily losses by the end of Thursday but failed to ignore the biggest daily fall in a week.
While tracing the key catalysts mixed employment clues from the US gain major attention. That said, US Initial Jobless Claims marked the biggest jump since January by rising to 211K for the week ended on March 03 versus 195K expected and 190K prior. Additionally, the Challenger Job Cuts were down and the Continuing Jobless Claims were up.
Elsewhere, disappointment from China’s monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) data for February also dims the prospects of recovery in the world’s second-largest economy and weighs on the risk profile. On the same line could be the fears of higher taxes in the world’s biggest economy, the US, as well as the political chaos relating to it as US President Joe Biden proposes raising corporation tax from 21% to 28% in his latest budget guide ahead of Friday’s release.
Above all, hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell join dovish rhetoric from Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe to keep the AUD/USD bears hopeful as traders await the key US Nonfarm Payrolls, expected 205K versus 517K prior.
Given the mixed early clues and the strong prints in the last, fewer odds favor the positive surprise from the US jobs report and hence the AUD/USD pair may witness a corrective bounce. The hopes of recovery also take clues from the quote’s repeated failure to drop below 0.6550.
Also read: Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Five scenarios for the Fed, USD and stocks reactions, with probabilities
Technical analysis
AUD/USD dribbles inside a 100-pip trading range between 0.6640 and 0.6540 comprising levels marked during late October and November 2022.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.659
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|0.6594
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6811
|Daily SMA50
|0.6893
|Daily SMA100
|0.676
|Daily SMA200
|0.6784
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6629
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6568
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6784
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6695
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6698
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6606
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6591
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6565
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6536
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6504
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6626
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6658
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6687
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY eyes a break below 136.00 as investors digest Fed’s rate hike fears, BoJ policy eyed
The USD/JPY pair is delivering a sideways performance above 136.00 in the early Asian session. The asset looks vulnerable above 136.00 and is expected to deliver a break below the same as investors have shrugged-off fears associated with expectations of bigger rates from the Federal Reserve (Fed).
AUD/USD remains fragile below 0.6600 as US NFP looms
AUD/USD justifies its risk-barometer status while revisiting the sub-0.6600 area early Friday, after a failed attempt to recover from the four-month low. In doing so, the Aussie pair traces the downbeat equities and fears emanating from China.
Softer United States Treasury bond yields lure Gold bulls, Nonfarm Payrolls eyed
Gold price portrays the typical pre-data caution as it seesaws around the $1,830 resistance confluence during early Friday, following the biggest daily run-up in a week. Fears emanating from China, US President Biden’s budget proposal cap Gold prices amid pre-data anxiety.
Bitcoin hurdles towards 200 DMA ahead of NFP
Bitcoin dropped like a stone on Thursday in an 8% decline while increased odds of further interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve and regulatory pressure in cryptocurrencies are being priced into the cryptocurrency. BTC/USD fell from a high of 21,824 to a low of 20,043.
Bank of Japan Preview: Kuroda’s and ultra-loose policy farewell Premium
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) will announce its decision on monetary policy on Friday, March 10, at around 3:00 GMT. It will be the last meeting led by Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, as Kazuo Ueda has been appointed to succeed Kuroda from April on.