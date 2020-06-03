AUD/USD refreshes daily low below 0.6900 mark, downside remains limited

- AUD/USD retreats over 100 pips from five-month tops set earlier this Wednesday.
- The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven USD and helped limit deeper losses.
- Investors now look forward to the US macro releases for some meaningful impetus.
The AUD/USD pair extended its retracement slide from five-month tops and slipped below the 0.6900 mark, or fresh daily lows during the early European session.
The pair stalled its recent bullish trajectory and witnessed a modest pullback from the vicinity of the key 0.7000 psychological mark. The intraday slide of over 100 pips lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be solely attributed to some profit-taking.
Extremely overbought conditions on short-term charts seemed to be the only factor that prompted traders to take some profits off the table. However, a combination of supporting factors helped limit any meaningful fall, rather might attract some dip-buying.
Growing optimism over a sharp V-shaped recover for the global economy remained supportive of the upbeat market mood. This, in turn, kept the safe-haven US dollar under pressure and extended some support to the perceived riskier Australian dollar.
Hence, it remains to be seen if the downtick marks the end of the AUD/USD pair's recent strong recovery move from the 0.5500 neighbourhood – 17-year lows – or is still seen as an opportunity to initiate some fresh bullish positions.
Market participants now look forward to the US macro data for some impetus later during the early North American session. Wednesday's US economic docket highlights the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6898
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|0.6896
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6565
|Daily SMA50
|0.6398
|Daily SMA100
|0.6481
|Daily SMA200
|0.6658
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6899
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6774
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6683
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6519
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6683
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6372
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6851
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6822
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6814
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6731
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6689
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6939
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6981
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7064
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.12 amid risk-on mood, ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.12, the highest since March. The safe-haven dollar is weakening amid optimism for reopening and stimulus, shrugging off civil unrest. EZ Services PMIs beat estimates. ADP's jobs report is eyed.
GBP/USD retraces gains under 1.2600, Brexit, US data eyed
GBP/USD consolidates the latest gains just around 1.26 amid dollar weakness. The Brexit impasse continues despite hopes for mutual concessions. Markit's Final Services PMI beat expectations with 29 points, still reflecting deep contraction.
Crypto market stays strong despite yesterday's sell-off
Once the storm has passed, the real effects are zero at the technical analysis level. The impact on sentiment has been great and returns the market to a neutral level. The market is still in a phase of accumulation, according to a well-known quantitative analyst.
WTI: Aims to fill the early-March gap above $41.00
WTI eases from a three-month high of $37.17 at the end of the four-day winning streak. The energy benchmark paid a little heed to the price-positive weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API).
Gold: Prints rounding top on 4-hour chart above $1,700
Gold stays mildly offered after stepping back from $1,745. Considering the bullion’s moderate pullback since the week’s start, a potential rounding top bearish formation appears on the 4-hour chart. An ascending trend line from April 21 is on the bears’ radars.