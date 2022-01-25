AUD/USD refreshes daily low, around 0.7125-20 area amid broad-based USD strength

- AUD/USD struggled to preserve stronger Australian CPI-led intraday gains to the 0.7175 region.
- Rebounding US bond yields, Fed rate hike bets underpinned the USD and exerted some pressure.
- Stability in the European equity markets failed to lend any support to the perceived riskier aussie.
The USD continued scaling higher through the mid-European session and dragged the AUD/USD pair to a fresh daily low, around the 0.7125 region in the last hour.
The pair struggled to capitalize on its early uptick supported by hotter-than-expected Australian CPI figures and attracted fresh selling near the 0.7175 area on Tuesday amid sustained US dollar buying. Against the backdrop of expectations for a faster policy tightening by the Fed, a strong rebound in the US Treasury bond yields pushed the greenback to a fresh two-week high. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that exerted downward pressure on the AUD/USD pair.
Investors now seem convinced that the Fed would begin raising interest rates in March and have been pricing in a total of four hikes in 2022. Apart from this, rising geopolitical risk over Ukraine further benefitted the greenback's relative safe-haven status. The combination of factors, to a larger extent, negated signs of stability in the European equity markets and failed to impress bullish traders or lend any support to the perceived riskier aussie.
With the USD price dynamics turning out to be a key driver of the AUD/USD pair's momentum, traders now look forward to the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index for a fresh impetus. Apart from this, the US bond yields will drive the USD demand. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, should produce some trading opportunities. The key focus, however, will remain on the outcome of a two-day FOMC meeting, scheduled to be announced on Wednesday.
From a technical perspective, the emergence of fresh selling on Tuesday favours bearish traders and supports prospects for an extension of last week's rejection slide from the 100-day SMA. Sustained weakness below the 0.7100 mark will reaffirm the negative outlook and turn the AUD/USD pair vulnerable. The downward trajectory could then drag spot prices to the 0.7060-50 intermediate support en-route the 2021 swing low, around the key 0.7000 psychological mark.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7127
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|0.7141
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7215
|Daily SMA50
|0.7188
|Daily SMA100
|0.7275
|Daily SMA200
|0.741
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7188
|Previous Daily Low
|0.709
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7277
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7169
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7278
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6993
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7127
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.715
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7091
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7041
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6993
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.719
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7238
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7288
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide to fresh multi-week lows near 1.1270
EUR/USD continues to push lower on Tuesday and trades at its lowest level since late December at 1.1269. The unabated dollar strength is weighing heavily on the pair as Wall Street's main indexes remain on track to open deep in the negative territory.
GBP/USD stays deep in red near 1.3450 ahead of US data
GBP/USD remains under bearish pressure on Tuesday and fluctuates around 1.3450. The greenback continues to benefit from safe-haven flows with the US Dollar Index rising to its highest level in more than two weeks above 96.20 ahead of CB Consumer Confidence data.
Gold consolidates near $1,840, downside seems limited amid risk-off
Gold stays firmer around intraday high as bulls brace for yearly resistance break. Firmer inflation expectations add to the fears of hawkish Fed, US CB Consumer Confidence eyed.
Ethereum shifts away from ETH 2.0
Ethereum will be moving away from ETH 1.0 and ETH 2.0 as the protocol undergoes significant changes. Core developers on the network are referring to the stages on the blockchain as the “execution layer” and “consensus layer.”
Activision Blizzard dips lower ahead of Microsoft earnings call
Activision Blizzard could see its games thrust into the mainstream spotlight. Microsoft is set to release its FY2022 Q2 earnings on Tuesday after the close.