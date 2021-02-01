AUD/USD recovery fades around mid-0.7600s on China’s downbeat Caixin Manufacturing PMI

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD fails to extend the corrective pullback from intraday low.
  • China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI drops to 51.5 in January.
  • Risks dwindle amid mixed clues, market chatters drive silver as restrictions on US equities remain firm.
  • US ISM Manufacturing PMI, social media platform talks should be followed closely.

AUD/USD fizzles the corrective pullback from 0.7605 around 0.7645, currently near 0.7638, during the early Monday’s trading. The pair’s recent weakness could be traced from weaker-than-expected Chinese data and risk-off mood.

China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI follows the official readings while declining from 52.7 market consensus to 51.5 in January. During the weekend, China’s official NBS Manufacturing PMI dropped below 51.6 forecast to 51.3 while Non-Manufacturing PMI dropped to 52.4 from 52.6 market consensus.

Read: Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI Jan missed: 51.5 vs exp 52.6; prev 53.0, AUD holds

Earlier in the day, Australia’s AiG Performance of Mfg Index rose to 55.3 from 52.1 in January while TD Securities Inflation eased to 0.2% from 0.5% MoM. Further, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s (ANZ) Job Advertisement gauge for January eased to 2.3% from 9.2%.

Market sentiment wobbles amid talks over the surge in silver demand and anticipated run-up on the social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit. After wild moves in equities, traders recently have targeted silver prices, up around 5.0% near a six-month high. The same pushed some of the trading avenues like Apmex to reject taking orders of the white metal in anticipation of a regulatory move.

It should be noted that the jump in vaccinations and a commensurate reduction in the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases try to placate the market bears but the EU-UK tussle and Australia’s fresh lockdown, a five-day gig in Perth, challenge the optimists.

Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures print 0.30% loss while the US 10-year Treasury yields stay heavy around 1.07% by press time.

Read: S&P 500 Futures drop to one-month low amid market frenzy

Given the lack of remaining data for publishing in Asia, AUD/USD traders should follow market sentiment, which in turn requires buyers to stay cautious. Though, likely weakness in the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, expected 59.5 from 60.3, can trigger consolidation.

Technical analysis

A sustained downside break of six-week-old horizontal support, around 0.7640, directs AUD/USD sellers toward 50-day SMA, at 0.7600 now.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7638
Today Daily Change -3 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.04%
Today daily open 0.7641
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7726
Daily SMA50 0.7593
Daily SMA100 0.7386
Daily SMA200 0.716
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7705
Previous Daily Low 0.763
Previous Weekly High 0.7764
Previous Weekly Low 0.7592
Previous Monthly High 0.782
Previous Monthly Low 0.7592
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7659
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7677
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7613
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7584
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7538
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7687
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7733
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7762

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Rebound remains capped below 0.7650 on dismal Chinese Caixin PMI

AUD/USD: Rebound remains capped below 0.7650 on dismal Chinese Caixin PMI

AUD/USD's bounce remains capped below 0.7650, as the Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI misses estimates with 51.5 in January. The aussie kicked-off February with a gap-down after taking a U-turn from the highest since March 2018 amid gyrations in stocks and a five-day lockdown in Perth.

AUD/USD News

Silver jumps to six-month high on short-squeeze chatters

Silver jumps to six-month high on short-squeeze chatters

Silver began February with an upside gap to the highest since September 2020. Risks remain heavy amid fears of further restrictions on equity trading, EU-UK tussle. Short-squeeze plans circulate on social media platforms, portraying another trader-frenzy thing.

Read more

XRP/USD consolidates recent gains below 0.50 but bulls keep the reins

XRP/USD consolidates recent gains below 0.50 but bulls keep the reins

XRP/USD eases from six-week top flashed during the weekend. XRP/USD drops around 0.4705, during the latest downtick during early Monday. In doing so, the altcoin prints the third day of lower high amid overbought RSI conditions.

Read more

Brokers’ restrictions on GME and AMC set a dangerous precedent – FXStreet Editorial

Brokers’ restrictions on GME and AMC set a dangerous precedent – FXStreet Editorial

“Reduce-only mode” is a message that shocked Robinhood traders who attempted to trade in GameStop Inc (NYSE: GME) and other companies such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) on Thursday.

Read more

US Dollar Index: Upside capped by the resistance line near 90.80

US Dollar Index: Upside capped by the resistance line near 90.80

DXY extends the rejection from weekly highs below the 91.00 mark, shedding ground for the second session in a row on Friday.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures