AUD/USD rallies to fresh 1-month tops, eyeing to reclaim 0.6900 handle

- AUD/USD adds to the overnight strong positive move of around 85 pips.
- The momentum seemed rather unaffected by a modest USD rebound.
- Bulls even shrugged off persistent uncertainty over US-China trade deal.
The buying interest around the Australian dollar picked up some pace in the last hour and pushed the AUD/USD pair to fresh one-month tops, closer to the 0.6900 handle.
The pair finally broke out of its late Asian/early European session consolidation phase and built on the previous session's strong upsurge of around 85 pips, which was further fueled by dovish sounding FOMC monetary policy statement.
The bid tone surrounding the China-proxy aussie seemed rather unaffected by persistent uncertainty over a phase one trade deal ahead of the December 15 deadline for the new US tariffs on around $156 billion worth of Chinese imports.
Bulls even shrugged off a modest US dollar rebound from four-month tops, rather took cues from improving global risk sentiment, which tends to drive flows towards perceived riskier currencies – including the Australian dollar.
Apart from the mentioned factors, possibilities of some follow-through technical buying, above the previous monthly swing highs resistance near the 0.6860-65 region, might have further collaborated to the pair's ongoing positive move.
A sustained move beyond the 0.6900 handle might be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for an extension of the pair's bullish trajectory further towards late October/early-November highs near the 0.6930 region.
Moving ahead, Thursday's US economic docket, featuring the release of Producer Price Index (PPI), might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6892
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|0.6883
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.681
|Daily SMA50
|0.682
|Daily SMA100
|0.6807
|Daily SMA200
|0.6912
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.689
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6804
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6863
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6762
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6929
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6754
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6857
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6837
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6828
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6773
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6742
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6914
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6945
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Lagarde leaves ECB rates unchanged, EUR/USD mute
Christine Lagarde presides over her first decision at the European Central Bank and may provide clues on her views and policies. EUR/USD is set to rock. Live coverage.
GBP/USD slides from nine-month highs amid election speculation
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.32 as opinion polls show a further narrowing of the polls. PM Johnson's Conservatives are in the lead but the race is tight in many constituencies.
Federal Reserve leaves rates unchanged, is undecided about the future
The Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady and the governors indicated that they expected little change in the economy or Fed policy for the next year.
Gold trades with modest losses, below $1475 level
Gold edged lower through the early European session on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous session's post-FOMC positive move to weekly tops.
USD/JPY: Intraday uptick falters ahead of descending trend-line/200-hour SMA
USD/JPY once again manages to find some support near 108.45 region. The set-up warrants some caution before placing any directional bets.