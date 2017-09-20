AUD/USD prints fresh weekly tops above 0.8050

AUD/USD prints fresh weekly tops above 0.8050By Dhwani Mehta
The AUD/USD pair extended the break higher above 0.80 handle in the European session, now flirting with fresh one-week highs posted last minutes at 0.8058.
AUD/USD ignores negative European equities
The bulls remain in complete control so far this Wednesday, helping the spot to take on the recovery from near 0.7940 levels, as the US dollar extends the sell-off below 91.50 levels against its major rivals amid increased nervousness ahead of the FOMC decision.
Moreover, large options in play also remain a key reason behind the surge in the Aussie, while a broad based rally seen across the commodities’ space also helps lift the sentiment around the commodity-currency.
However, investors continue to doubt the recent rally, as the RBA continues to underscore concerns over household debt and weaker inflation. Also, the upcoming Fed policy decision will also play decisive part to determine the next direction in the major.
AUD/USD Levels to watch
According to XM Research Department, “There is little immediate risk of a downturn right now. A move further away from 0.8000 to the upside could see a re-test of the 0.8124 peak. Clearing this high would see a resumption of the uptrend for a push towards the next major high of 0.8162 from May 2015. Overall, AUDUSD retains a technically bullish picture for the medium term. The 50-day and 200-day moving averages are positively aligned after a bullish crossover on July 14."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.