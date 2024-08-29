AUD/USD Price Forecast: Posts higher highs as uptrend extends

- AUD/USD continues rising to new highs.
- The RSI has stopped its bearish divergence with price.
AUD/USD posts higher highs as it extends its rally and continues the uptrend it began at the start of August.
The pair has now broken above the previous monthly high of 0.6813 it reached on Wednesday. After a short pull back it resumed its uptrend and has broken to new highs. Given “the trend is your friend” is expected to continue rising.
AUD/USD 4-hour Chart
Now that AUD/USD has broken above the previous highs, it sets its sights on the next target at 0.6870, the December 2023 high.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator has stopped showing bearish divergence with price since surpassing Wednesday’s high. This is a supportive sign for the bullish trend.
Any corrections of the trend would be expected to find support either at Wednesday’s 0.6813 high or 0.6755 if deeper.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
