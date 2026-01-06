AUD/USD Price Forecast: Makes an effort to hold breakout above 0.6700

The AUD/USD pair posts a fresh yearly high at 0.6740 during the European trading session on Tuesday. The Aussie pair trades firmly as antipodeans outperform amid risk-on market sentiment. The appeal of risky assets increases as investors digest the United States (US) military action in Venezuela, which boosted safe-haven demand on Monday.

Australian Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.02% -0.05% -0.03% 0.03% -0.07% -0.07% 0.09% EUR -0.02% -0.07% -0.07% 0.01% -0.09% -0.10% 0.07% GBP 0.05% 0.07% 0.00% 0.08% -0.02% -0.03% 0.14% JPY 0.03% 0.07% 0.00% 0.07% -0.03% -0.04% 0.13% CAD -0.03% -0.01% -0.08% -0.07% -0.10% -0.11% 0.05% AUD 0.07% 0.09% 0.02% 0.03% 0.10% -0.00% 0.15% NZD 0.07% 0.10% 0.03% 0.04% 0.11% 0.00% 0.16% CHF -0.09% -0.07% -0.14% -0.13% -0.05% -0.15% -0.16% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

Improving market sentiment has also weighed on the US Dollar (USD), contributing to strength in the Aussie pair. As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades slightly lower to near 98.30.

Going forward, the Australian Dollar will be influenced by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for November, which will be released on Wednesday. Inflation in Australia is expected to have grown at an annualized pace of 3.7%, slower than 3.8% in October. Investors will pay close attention to the Australian CPI data as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) signaled in the last policy meeting that monetary conditions could tighten if inflation proves to be persistent.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar will be impacted by the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for December, which is scheduled to be release on Friday. The US NFP data will influence market expectations for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook.

AUD/USD technical analysis

AUD/USD trades slightly higher to near 0.6723 as of writing. The pair stands above the rising 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which continues to edge higher and supports a bullish bias. Holding over this gauge keeps the upside tone intact.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 66.93 sits in bullish territory and confirms improving momentum.

The ascending 20-day EMA should act as a dynamic floor on pullbacks, while a daily close below it would soften the outlook and lead to a deeper retracement toward the round-level support of 0.6600. Conversely, a sustained trade above the 20-day EMA would keep the path open for incremental gains toward the October 2024 high of 0.6935.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)