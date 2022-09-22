  • AUD/USD remains on the back foot around 29-month low.
  • Trend widening formation, oversold RSI could restrict short-term downside.
  • 50-SMA could test immediate upside, May 2020 bottom can probe bears.

AUD/USD bears attack the 0.6600 threshold while refreshing the multi-month low during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Aussie pair remains inside a falling megaphone trend widening chart pattern amid the risk-off mood.

Given the bearish chart formation and the risk-aversion, as well as the quote’s sustained trading below the 50-SMA, the AUD/USD prices are likely to refresh the 29-month bottom.

In that case, the stated formation’s support line near 0.6550 could challenge the pair bears before directing them to the May 2020 low near 0.6370.

Should the AUD/USD pair remains bearish past 0.6370, the odds of its slump towards the late March 2020 swing high near 0.6215 can’t be ruled out.

Alternatively, recovery moves will initially aim for the 50-SMA hurdle surrounding 0.6735 before highlighting the stated bearish chart formation’s upper line, close to 0.6865 at the latest.

Even so, the monthly high near 0.6915 and the 0.7000 psychological magnet could challenge the Aussie pair’s further upside before giving control to the bulls.

AUD/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Limited downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6596
Today Daily Change -0.0033
Today Daily Change % -0.50%
Today daily open 0.6629
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6792
Daily SMA50 0.6884
Daily SMA100 0.6938
Daily SMA200 0.71
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6706
Previous Daily Low 0.6622
Previous Weekly High 0.6916
Previous Weekly Low 0.667
Previous Monthly High 0.7137
Previous Monthly Low 0.6835
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6654
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6673
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6599
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6568
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6515
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6683
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6736
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6767

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

