- AUD/USD sellers keep reins during five-day downtrend to refresh fortnight low.
- Clear downside break of 200-SMA, bearish MACD signals direct sellers towards the key support line.
- Weekly resistance line adds to the upside filters, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level becomes additional support.
AUD/USD remains on the back foot as sellers attack the 0.6900 threshold while poking the two-week low during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Aussie pair drops for the fifth consecutive day while recently breaking the 200-SMA to the downside.
In addition to the downside break of the 200-SMA, bearish MACD signals also favor AUD/USD downside towards an upward sloping support line from July 21, at 0.6880 by the press time.
It’s worth noting, however, that the RSI (14) is approaching the oversold territory and may become a reason for the Aussie pair to bounce off the stated support line.
Even if the quote remains weak past 0.6880, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July-August upside around 0.6850 could become an additional challenge for the AUD/USD bears before targeting the July 13 swing high near the 0.6800 round figure.
Alternatively, the 200-SMA and one-week-old descending resistance line, respectively near 0.6915 and 0.6935, could challenge intraday buyers of the AUD/USD pair.
Following that, a two-week-old horizontal resistance area near the 0.7000 psychological magnet will be crucial for the pair buyers to cross to retake control.
Overall, AUD/USD remains on the bear’s radar but the downside room appears limited.
AUD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6903
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22%
|Today daily open
|0.6918
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6985
|Daily SMA50
|0.6923
|Daily SMA100
|0.7063
|Daily SMA200
|0.7144
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7021
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6892
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7137
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6898
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.668
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6941
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6972
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6866
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6814
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6737
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6996
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7073
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7125
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
