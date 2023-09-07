AUD/USD Price Analysis: Remains vulnerable to refresh 2023 low, eyes on 0.6330

- AUD/USD reverses the previous day’s corrective bounce off yearly low despite lacking momentum of late.
- Six-month-old descending trend line challenges Aussie bears amid oversold RSI.
- Recovery remains elusive below 0.6460 resistance confluence; 0.6500 adds to the upside filters.
AUD/USD holds lower grounds near 0.6375-70 amid the early hours of Thursday’s European session, fading the previous day’s rebound from a 10-month low.
That said, the mixed trade numbers from Australia and China jostle with a lack of hawkish aura in the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe’s last statements as the Aussie central bank leader seem to weigh on the Aussie pair of late.
However, the nearly oversold RSI (14) line suggests limited downside room for the AUD/USD pair, which in turn highlights a downward-sloping support line from early March, close to 0.6330 at the latest.
In a case where the Aussie bears ignore the RSI conditions and break the stated key support line, the November 2022 bottom of around 0.6272 will act as the final defense of the pair buyers before highlighting the odds of witnessing a fall towards the last yearly trough of 0.6170.
Meanwhile, the AUD/USD pairs’ recovery remains unimpressive below a convergence of the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and a downward-sloping resistance line from July 13, close to 0.6460 at the latest.
Following that, multiple levels marked since late May surrounding 0.6500 could check the AUD/USD bulls before giving them control.
Overall, the AUD/USD pair remains on the bear’s radar even as the downside room appears limited.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6374
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|0.638
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6444
|Daily SMA50
|0.6591
|Daily SMA100
|0.6634
|Daily SMA200
|0.6717
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6405
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6357
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6522
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6401
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6724
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6364
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6387
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6375
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6356
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6333
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6309
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6404
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6428
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6451
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
