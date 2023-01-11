- Australian Dollar has picked strength as Chinese firms have resumed Australian coal imports.
- The USD Index has sensed sheer selling pressure after failing to surpass 103.00.
- Aussie has resumed its upside journey after sensing support around the demand zone plotted in a 0.6884-0.6896 range.
The AUD/USD pair has overstepped its immediate resistance of 0.6917 in the early European session. The Aussie asset has picked strength amid selling pressure in the US Dollar Index (DXY) after the latter failed to surpass the immediate resistance of 103.00.
The market mood is still quiet as S&P500 futures are marginally higher. Out of the major FX currencies, the Australian Dollar is performing better. It seems that the resumption of Australian coal imports by Chinese companies is strengthening the Australian Dollar in comparison with other risk-perceived currencies.
On a four-hour scale, the Aussie asset has resumed its upside journey after sensing support around the demand zone plotted in a 0.6884-0.6896 range. The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6884 is acting as major support for the Australian Dollar. Upward-sloping 50-EMA at 0.6840 indicates that the upside bias is still solid.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is on the edge of recapturing the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which will trigger the bullish momentum.
For further upside, the Aussie asset needs to surpass Tuesday’s high at 0.6937, which will send the major near the psychological resistance at 0.7000. After conquering 0.7000, Aussie bulls will march towards August 11 high at 0.7137.
On the contrary, a downside move below December 29 low at 0.6710 will drag the major further towards December 22 low at 0.6650 followed by November 21 low at 0.6585.
AUD/USD four-hour chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6924
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|0.6893
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6765
|Daily SMA50
|0.6704
|Daily SMA100
|0.6635
|Daily SMA200
|0.6839
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6928
|Previous Daily Low
|0.686
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6887
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6688
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6893
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6886
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6902
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6859
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6826
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6791
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6928
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6962
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6996
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains around 1.0750 amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD is juggling in a tight range around 1.0750 ahead of the European open. The US Dollar resumes decline alongside the Treasury bond yields amid a better market mood. Range-play could likely extend ahead of Thursday's critical US inflation data.
GBP/USD advances above 1.2150 as risk flows down the US Dollar
GBP/USD is rising above 1.2150 heading into Wednesday’s London open, investors stay on the sidelines ahead of Thursday's US inflation data. Risk flows dominate and weigh down on the safe-haven US Dollar.
Gold needs acceptance above $1,880 amid Golden Cross
Gold price is trading listlessly, consolidating just below the eight-month high of $1,881 amid quiet trading so far this Wednesday. Gold price is replicating the move seen during Tuesday’s Asian session amid a pause in the United States Dollar (USD) downside momentum.
Ethereum: Three warning signs for ETH bulls
Ethereum price action over the last few hours has produced two local tops, which could catalyze a shift in trend, favoring bears. Interestingly, this move resembled a similar local top formed in mid-December that led to a steep correction.
FX and gold markets price in the "writing on the wall" trade
After ringing in the new year with the most peculiar data combination of a resilient labor market set against eroding business confidence, US futures are idling as we await the next round of macro and micro data inputs. With CPI dead square on the radar.