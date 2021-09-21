AUD/USD Price Analysis: RBA Minutes in focus, break of 0.7220s eyed

- AUD/USD attempts a recovery towards 23.6% or 38.2% Fibonacci ratios.
- RBA Minutes could rock the apple cart in near-term trade.
From a daily perspective, the price was offered into prior lows overnight that had been acting as a support structure.
Ordinarily, we would expect a correction at this juncture to test at least the 23.6% or 38.2% Fibonacci ratios before the next leg to the downside:
AUD/USD daily chart
A move to the downside would target the overnight lows in the 0.7220s and fill in the wick. The wick represents a lower time frame correction.
The mid-Aug lows of 0.7105 are thereafter. However, if sentiment really deteriorates a big risk-off move making for disorderly gyrations in the financial markets would be expected to weigh heavily on proxy currencies such as the Aussie.
The RBA Minutes September meeting are scheduled for near term trade which could rock the apple cart if they will provide colour on the risks to the central case forecasts. An overtly dovish theme could see AUD move lower over the release. A hawkish tilt, which is unlikely, would be expected to support the currency.
Governor Philip Lowe recently argued that “there is a clear path out of the current difficulties and it is likely that we will return to a stronger economy next year.” But he admitted to a lower degree of confidence about the economic rebound on looser restrictions, given that Australia won’t return to ‘Covid zero.’
Lowe also took aim at money market pricing: “I find it difficult to understand why rate rises are being priced in next year or early 2023.” He argued that “it will take some time for wage increases to lift to a rate that is consistent with achieving the inflation target.”
Meanwhile, we have a hanging man on the hourly chart at resistance which does not bode well for a market that is trying to move higher:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bulls hang in there in slower pace Asia, Evergrande digested
EUR/USD is flat in a quiet Asian session following a turbulent start to the week. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1728 between 1.1725 and 1.1731. Forex markets were quite contained given the scale of equity losses on the back of the Evergrande news.
GBP/USD: Upside needs validation above 1.3670
GBP/USD takes a breather after the previous session’s heavy sell-off. The pair dropped below 1.3650 in a more than 100-pips movement. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3660, up 0.03% for the day.
EUR/USD bulls hang in there in slower pace Asia, Evergrande digested
EUR/USD is flat in a quiet Asian session following a turbulent start to the week. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1728 between 1.1725 and 1.1731. Forex markets were quite contained given the scale of equity losses on the back of the Evergrande news.
Solana bulls panic selling could push SOL price sub -$100
Solana price makes new fourteen-day lows. Solana price has been on one wild ride since Friday. Major whipsaws in price action have generated uncertainty on both sides of the market.
The wrong question on Evergrande
The 3rd week of September keeps up with its negative seasonality as one of the worst weeks of the year amid surging fears of Fed taper and Evergrande.