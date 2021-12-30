AUD/USD Price Analysis: Pokes monthly resistance on the way to 0.7290

- AUD/USD remains firmer after refreshing five-week high, picks up bids of late.
- Bull cross, firmer RSI favor buyers to surpass immediate resistance line.
- Weekly horizontal support restricts short-term downside.
AUD/USD rises to 0.7260, up 0.08% intraday while staying near the highest levels since November 22. In doing so, the Aussie pair justifies a bull cross portrayed on Tuesday, as well as a firmer RSI line during Thursday’s Asian session.
However, an upward sloping trend line from November 30 acts as an extra upside filter around 0.7270 to challenge the Aussie pair’s short-term advances.
Following that, the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) level of November 15 to December 03 downside, around 0.7290, will be on focus.
On the contrary, a one-week-old horizontal support line restricts short-term AUD/USD downside around 0.7200, a break of which will aim for 50-SMA and 200-SMA, respectively near 0.7195 and 0.7175.
In a case where the AUD/USD drops below 0.7175, it becomes vulnerable to test the last weekly low surrounding 0.7080.
AUD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7258
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|0.7252
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7158
|Daily SMA50
|0.7267
|Daily SMA100
|0.729
|Daily SMA200
|0.7449
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7273
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7204
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7253
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7081
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7537
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7063
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7247
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.723
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7213
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7174
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7144
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7282
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7312
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7351
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
