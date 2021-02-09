AUD/USD Price Analysis: Pierces monthly resistance to excel beyond 0.7700

- AUD/USD prints three-day winning streak, refreshes two-week high.
- Strong RSI, sustained trading above key SMAs favor bulls.
- Descending triangle adds filters to the Aussie run-up.
AUD/USD takes the bids near 0.7730, up 0.31% intraday, during early Tuesday. In doing so, the aussie pair rises to the fresh high since January 27 while breaking a downward sloping resistance line from January 14.
In addition to the upside break of the previous resistance line, strong RSI and successful trading above 21-day SMA also favor AUD/USD bulls to probe a six-week-old falling triangle.
As a result, an upside clearance of 0.7780 will accelerate the latest north-run towards breaking the 0.8000 psychological magnet.
Though, the yearly peak surrounding 0.7820 and 0.7900 may offer intermediate halts during the rise.
Meanwhile, a daily closing below the stated resistance line, at 0.7722 now, will have to close below the 21-day SMA level of 0.7696 to recall the AUD/USD sellers.
Following that, 50-day SMA, currently around 0.7635, will be the key before highlighting the stated triangle’s support line, at 0.7560 now.
Overall, AUD/USD is up for a major bull-run but a close beyond 0.7780 should be the key.
AUD/USD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.773
|Today Daily Change
|25 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32%
|Today daily open
|0.7705
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7694
|Daily SMA50
|0.7628
|Daily SMA100
|0.7407
|Daily SMA200
|0.7194
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7716
|Previous Daily Low
|0.765
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7675
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7562
|Previous Monthly High
|0.782
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7592
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7691
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7676
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7665
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7625
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7731
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7756
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7796
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
