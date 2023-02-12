AUD/USD Price Analysis: Key support in play with eyes on 0.6900/50 for the opening range

- On the hourly chart, 0.6950 is a key level that if broken, could seal a bullish thesis for the days ahead.
- Bears eye a move to test key structure around 0.6920/00.
AUD/USD bears were unconvincing on Friday and we have seen little in the way of a commitment so far in the open on Monday, albeit in very early days in an illiquid open.
With that being said, we are down low in the 100 pip box between 0.6900 and 0.7000 and we may continue to work the lows for some time until the bulls make their major move, if at all.
The following illustrates an upside bias due to the daily M-formation and major support zone:
AUD/USD daily chart
We have already seen moves towards the neckline but they were faded pretty fast. However, arguably, this only makes for a stronger case to move up again as the initial tests have created a pool of liquidity.
Given that we still have not had a breakdown of structure to the downside, below 0.6920/00, and confirmation that a break thereof was not just a stop hunt, (to say 0.6870 and reversal), a bullish thesis can still be valid for the opening balance of the week:
AUD/USD H1 chart
On the hourly chart, we have 0.6950 to clear before a bullish thesis can be solidified, so it is a case of seeing how the opening range on Monday develops. However, while holding above the trendline and said support, there are prospects of a short squeeze to test 0.6950 for the day ahead. That does not rule out a move into low-hanging fruit below 0.6900 and into the 0.6880s before hand.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Key support in play with eyes on 0.6900/50 for the opening range
AUD/USD bears were unconvincing on Friday and we have seen little in the way of a commitment so far in the open on Monday, albeit in very early days in an illiquid open.
EUR/USD sees more weakness below 1.0660 as investors expect a surprise upside in US CPI
The EUR/USD pair has showed a pullback move to near 1.0680 in the early Tokyo session. The pullback move by the major currency pair seems to lack strength and is facing barricades in extending its gains. The shared currency asset is likely to display more weakness.
Gold bears flex muscles ahead of United States inflation
Gold price (XAU/USD) kick-start the key week with mild gains around $1,865 as traders braces for the key United States inflation data. Even if the yellow metal is up 0.09% intraday at the latest, the XAU/USD bears remain hopeful.
MATIC explodes as Polygon price sees whale-size inflow with 4.56bio $MATIC in demand
Polygon (MATIC) price is set to close the week with some small gains, where the profit mounted up to 11% at one point. Unfortunately, bulls had to give up and give back some gains as several headwinds and risk events were nibbling at the profit from the bulls.
CPI: The wrecking ball
Given the hawkish tone to last week's Fedspeak, all eyes will be on Tuesday's CPI report for January. Traders will think a more robust CPI print would look less like a one-off and more like part of a trend.