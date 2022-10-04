- AUD/USD recovers RBA-inspired losses and climbs to over a one-week high on Tuesday.
- Sustained USD selling bias, the risk-on impulse offers support to the risk-sensitive aussie.
- A one-week-old trading range marks a bearish consolidation phase and warrants caution.
The AUD/USD pair reverses its intraday losses led by the Reserve Bank of Australia's less-than-expected 25 bps rate hike and climbs to over a one-week high during the early part of the European session. The intraday uptick, however, lacks follow-through buying and stalls just ahead of the mid-0.6500s.
The US dollar prolongs its recent sharp corrective pullback from a two-decade high touched last week amid a further slide in the US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, the risk-on impulse is further weighing on the safe-haven greenback and driving flows towards the risk-sensitive aussie.
Looking at the broader picture, the AUD/USD pair has been oscillating in a narrow trading band over the past week or so. The range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a rectangle on intraday charts and points to indecision among traders over the next leg of a directional move.
Against the backdrop of a sharp fall from the August monthly swing high, the formation might still be categorized as a bearish consolidation phase. Furthermore, technical indicators on the daily chart - though have been recovering from lower levels - are still holding in the bearish territory.
This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the AUD/USD pair is to the downside and warrants caution for bullish traders. That said, some follow-through buying will negate the bearish bias and set the stage for some meaningful appreciating move in the near term.
The AUD/USD pair might then build on its recent bounce from its lowest level since April 2020 and aim to reclaim the 0.6600 round-figure mark. This is followed by the 0.6620-0.6625 resistance zone, above which a fresh bout of a short-covering move could lift spot prices to the 0.6700 mark.
On the flip side, the post-RBA low, around mid-0.6400s, now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 0.6400 round figure. A convincing break below will make the AUD/USD pair vulnerable to weakening further below the YTD low, around the 0.6365-0.6360 area and test the 0.6300 mark.
AUD/USD 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6519
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|0.6515
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6647
|Daily SMA50
|0.6825
|Daily SMA100
|0.69
|Daily SMA200
|0.7072
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6522
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6402
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6538
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6363
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6916
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6476
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6448
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6438
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.636
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6318
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6558
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6677
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
