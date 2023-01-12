- AUD/USD breakout traders target 0.70 the figure and above.
- Failures to hold in 0.7000 could lead to the capitulation of the bulls.
As per the prior analysis, AUD/USD Price Analysis: Distribution could be playing out into US CPI critical event, a thesis for the downside was illustrated leading up to the US Consumer Price Index event for a three-day set-up that had the downside-eyed should the bears crack the critical 0.68070 support structure and DXY move through key 103.00 and on to test the 103.50 equal highs.
AUD/USD prior analysis
It was stated that a move higher in the greenback would cement the bearish themes for a run towards 0.6750:
However, it was also warned that while the US Dollar's decline had been decelerating after moving to the backside of the bearish trendline, while below 105.31, the dominant bias was bearish:
AUD/USD and DXY update
The question now is whether or not what we are seeing is a bearish continuation in the greenback and bullish in AUD, or, from a technical perspective and applying the Wycoff / smart money concepts onto the charts, if this move today is the 'spring' and part of a wider schematic.
Looking at the AUD/USD schematic, while there is scope for a test of 0.7000, a valid case for the downside can also be made given the net length in the market vs.shorts. A pairing back of in-the-money-longs could be envisaged resulting in a retest to the trendline support as follows:
(AUD/USD H4 charts)
If this were the case, then the CPI volatility could be argued as being the spring of the distribution schematic:
The trapped higher time frame breakout traders would be squeezed, forced to cut positions and adding to a fast capitulation of the bulls and leading to a downside breakout below 0.6870 key structure.
Such a move could even see a continuation towards last week's lows:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reaches fresh highs in the 1.0860 area
EUR/USD resumed its advance and reached fresh multi-month highs, as market players made up their minds and increased bet for high-yielding assets. US Dollar under strong selling pressure as investors price in two Fed 25 bps hikes before pausing.
GBP/USD flirts with daily highs above 1.2200
GBP/USD declined toward 1.2100 after US stocks opened deep in the red but managed to rebound above 1.2200, as investors assess how December inflation figures could influence the Fed's rate outlook. The US Dollar Index stays in negative territory below 103.00.
Gold bulls retain control in a volatile session
Gold jumped to $1,901.70 following the release of the US CPI and comments from Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker, pulling back from the level later but holding on to intraday gains.
US Consumer Price Index in line with estimates offers good longer-term outlook for crypto
US Consumer Price Index numbers were the talk of the town throughout the week as it was the first big number after the US jobs report from last week.
German GDP, Spanish CPI and can Europe avoid a recession?
Goldman Sachs has been one of the recent major banks to upgrade its expectations for the Euro Zone for the coming year. It had previously expected the shared economy to fall into a recession in the first half of the year.