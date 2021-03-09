AUD/USD Price Analysis: Corrective pullback probes descending triangle around mid-0.7600s

- AUD/USD snaps four-day losing streak while bouncing off one-month low.
- Bullish breakout needs to cross 200-HMA, two-week-old resistance line to recall the buyers.
- Sellers may eye yearly bottom during fresh downside.
AUD/USD battles intraday high of 0.7663, currently up 0.18% around 0.7658, during early Tuesday. In doing so, the aussie bulls extend recovery moves from one-month, marked earlier in Asia, towards breaking a three-day-old descending triangle’s upper line.
Considering the recent upbeat comments from the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and normal RSI conditions, the quote is expected to pierce the immediate hurdle around 0.7665.
Read: Australian PM Morrison: COVID-19 vaccination drive on track to meet targets
However, the bullish breakout doesn’t guarantee the AUD/USD run-up as a downward sloping trend line from February 25 and 200-HMA, respectively around 0.7720 and 0.7775, will challenge the pair’s further upside.
Alternatively, pullback moves may seesaw around 0.7620 support ahead of highlighting the 0.7600 threshold for sellers.
In a case where the AUD/USD sellers dominate past-0.7600, the yearly low near 0.7560 should return to the charts.
AUD/USD hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7655
|Today Daily Change
|12 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16%
|Today daily open
|0.7643
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7785
|Daily SMA50
|0.7735
|Daily SMA100
|0.7537
|Daily SMA200
|0.7319
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7742
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7635
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7838
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7622
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8008
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7676
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7702
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7605
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7567
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7498
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7712
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7781
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7819
