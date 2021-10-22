AUD/USD Price Analysis: Buyers face strong resistance near 0.7550

- AUD/USD trades higher on Friday in the early European session.
- The pair contiunes to move higher from the lows of 0.7191 in the October series.
- A break below 0.7450 could expose more downside risk for AUD/USD.
AUD/USD manages to contain the previous day’s decline on Friday. The pair fell from the high of 0.7547 composed of more than 80-pips movement in the overnight session. At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7477, up 0.11% for the day.
AUD/USD daily chart
On the daily chart, the AUD/USD pair has been facing a strong resistance barrier near 0.7550 where the current rally faces downside pressure. The spot has posted strong gains since the beginning of the October series from the lows of 0.7191.
If the price breaks below the intraday low then the first downside target appears at the 0.7410 horizontal support level, followed by the low made on October, 13 at 0.7322.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) trades into the overbought zone. Any downtick in the MACD would open the gates for the 0.7300 horizontal support level.
Alternatively, if the price breaks above the intraday high, it could move back to the previous day’s high of 0.7547. Further, a daily close above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.7588 would make the possibility of the psychological 0.7600 level. Next, on the bulls' radars will be the 0.7650 horizontal resistance level.
AUD/USD additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7479
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|0.7467
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7334
|Daily SMA50
|0.7316
|Daily SMA100
|0.7403
|Daily SMA200
|0.7565
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7547
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7458
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7441
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7291
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7478
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.717
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7492
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7513
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7434
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7401
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7344
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7523
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.758
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7613
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
