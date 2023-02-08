AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls extend 200-EMA breakout towards 0.7000

- AUD/USD clings to mild gains during two-day rebound from monthly low.
- Sustained break of 200-EMA joins upbeat oscillators to favor buyers.
- Two-week-old horizontal resistance area challenges immediate upside while ascending trend line from late December probes bears.
AUD/USD holds onto the previous day’s recovery moves near 0.6960 as buyers keep the reins on crossing the 200-bar Exponential Moving Average (EMA) during early Wednesday. In doing so, the Aussie pair marches towards a fortnight-old horizontal resistance region amid bullish signals from MACD and a gradual rise in the RSI (14) line.
That said, the risk-barometer pair is likely to overcome the immediate hurdle surrounding the 0.7000 psychological magnet. However, an area comprising multiple levels marked since January 18, close to 0.7060 could challenge the AUD/USD buyers afterward.
In a case where the AUD/USD price remains firmer past 0.7060, a run-up towards the 0.7100 round figure and then to the monthly high surrounding 0.7160 can’t be ruled out.
It should be noted that the Aussie pair’s successful rise above 0.7160 could challenge June 2022 high near 0.7285.
Meanwhile, AUD/USD bears aren’t safe if they take entries on the quote’s fresh downside below the 200-EMA, around 0.6935.
The reason could be linked to the quote’s multiple bounces off an upward-sloping support line from late December 2022, close to 0.6865 at the latest. Following that, the monthly low of 0.6855 may act as the last defense of the AUD/USD bulls.
AUD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6961
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14%
|Today daily open
|0.6951
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7005
|Daily SMA50
|0.6862
|Daily SMA100
|0.6674
|Daily SMA200
|0.6809
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6989
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6879
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7158
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6919
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7143
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6947
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6921
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6891
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.683
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6781
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7049
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7109
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds lower ground near 0.6950 amid US Presi. Biden's SOTU
AUD/USD has turned south and tested 0.6950 amid a pause in the US Dollar decline this Wednesday. Markets pay close attention to US President Joe Biden's annual State of the Union speech. Biden delivered some tough remarks on China.
EUR/USD grinds higher past 1.0700 even as US President Biden’s SOTU sounds tough on China
EUR/USD floats around 1.0725-30 after snapping a four-day downtrend as the pair traders struggle to believe in the hawkish comments from US President Joe Biden’s State of the Union (SOTU) speech.
Gold bulls eye 50% mean reversion
The Gold price finished the day pretty much unchanged amid a US Dollar which was mixed across the board, pushed and pulled over the comments from the Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell who was speaking at The Economic Club of Washington, D.C. Signature Even.
Why Cosmos price is likely to rally toward $17 in February
Cosmos price continues to display strength as the uptrend seems unfazed by investors who may be taking profit off January's 70% gain. Considering the overall bullish stance in the crypto market, a 15% rally from today’s market value is a conservative estimate.
Soft landing, hard landing, no landing?
The Dollar has started the year on a soft footing on the view that the Fed can respond to a soft US landing, as the Rest of the World recovers. The recent run of data, especially out of the US, questions whether the Fed needs to cut rates at all.