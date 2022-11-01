- AUD/USD picks up bids to pare short-term losses.
- Firmer oscillators back the recent bounce off nearby crucial DMAs, 13-day-old ascending trend line adds to the downside filter.
- Buyers need validation from a downward-sloping resistance line from mid-August.
AUD/USD bulls return to the table, after a three-day absence, as the Aussie pair prints the first daily gains around 0.6410 ahead of Tuesday’s monetary policy announcements from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
Also read: AUDUSD: The Aussie Dollar hovers around 0.6400 ahead of the RBA and the Fed decisions
In doing so, the AUD/USD prices rebound from a 10-DMA support, around 0.6380 at the latest. Also supporting the quote’s recovery are the bullish MACD signals and the steady RSI.
However, the upside room appears limited as a descending resistance line from mid-August, close to 0.6490, could challenge the bulls. Following that, the previous week’s peak of 0.6522 and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of August-October declines, near 0.6540, will be crucial to cross for the AUD/USD pair buyers to keep the reins.
Alternatively, a downside break of the 10-DMA support near 0.6380 isn’t a sure signal for the bear’s return as a convergence of the 21-DMA and a two-week-long support line, close to 0.6355, will be a tough nut to crack for the AUD/USD sellers before retaking the control.
Even if the quote breaks 0.6355 support, multiple supports around 0.6350, 0.6280 and 0.6230 could challenge the pair’s further downside.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6406
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13%
|Today daily open
|0.6398
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6355
|Daily SMA50
|0.6576
|Daily SMA100
|0.6747
|Daily SMA200
|0.6986
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6428
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6368
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6522
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6272
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6548
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.617
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6391
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6405
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6368
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6338
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6308
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6428
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6458
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6488
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces off 10-DMA to welcome buyers near 0.6400 ahead of RBA
AUD/USD picks up bids to pare short-term losses. Firmer oscillators back the recent bounce off nearby crucial DMAs, 13-day-old ascending trend line adds to the downside filter. Buyers need validation from a downward-sloping resistance line from mid-August.
USD/JPY turns south towards 148.00 on falling yields
USD/JPY has come under fresh selling pressure and approaches 148.00, as the US dollar is feeling the pull of gravity amid falling Treasury yields. The improvement in the market mood is weighing on the dollar while investors are speculating about a potential Japanese intervention.
Gold approaches monthly support above $1,600 with eyes on US ISM PMI, Fed
Gold price remains depressed for the fourth consecutive day, mildly offered near $1,632, as the metal bears struggle for fresh clues during Tuesday’s sluggish start. Technical breakdown, hawkish Fed bets keep XAU/USD bears hopeful.
Is Opensea under threat as GameStop launches NFT marketplace amid NFT winter?
The NFT market has been called a bubble for the entirety of its existence, with many expecting the same to burst soon. Even though NFTs are becoming a major means of marketing in the mainstream media, the actual market is consistently losing money.
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Lowe and co have a tough decision to make Premium
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will announce its monetary policy decision on November 1, with board members stuck between a rock and a hard place. The Reserve Bank of Australia will likely hike the cash rate by 25 bps.