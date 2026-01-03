TRENDING:
Breaking: US Trump strikes Venezuela, claims President Maduro was captured and flown out of the country

Valeria BednarikValeria BednarikFXStreet

United States (US) President Donald Trump has fulfilled his threats and finally struck Venezuela. Different media reports that explosions in Caracas began around 1:50 am local time on Saturday, leaving multiple areas of the city without power.

As the day unfolded, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez stated the government was unaware of President Maduro and his wife's location. Finally, US President Trump confirmed the attack on the country and shared on social media:

The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

This is a developing story, more to come

Author

Valeria Bednarik

Valeria Bednarik was born and lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her passion for math and numbers pushed her into studying economics in her younger years.

