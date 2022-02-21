AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears eyeing break of critical H4 support

- AUD/USD bears are moving in on the 4-hour chart.
- Weely structure is critical at this point and bears will note the resistance.
AUD/USD is pressing up against an important resistance on the longer-term charts. The bears could be looking to move in at this juncture and the 4-hour chart analysis illustrates the key levels in the following top-down analysis.
AUD/USD prior analysis
The price had been respecting the 21 EMA and support structure as illustrated above and bulls would have been seeking to engage at a discount at this juncture.
AUD/USD weekly chart
On the other hand, on the weekly chart, the bears were taking note of the resistance and this leaves the price vulnerable still for the days ahead.
AUD/USD live market
The price did indeed resect the support and rallied from there, as forecasted in the prior analysis above. The big bearish candle is now the focus with the price so far capped by a 38.2% Fibo retracement of the bearish impulse.
The focus is on the downside for a restest of the support near 0.7150. Below there, the bears could be encouraged to move to the longer-term charts and assess the landscape as follows:
The 4-hour chart, left, shows where price could head to, 0.7150, and a break of which will open the risk of the beginnings of a significant shift longer-term in the price's trajectory, according to the weekly chart, right.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sets for a ground near 1.1280, weighs by the extension of military drills in Belarus
EUR/USD is eyeing 1.1280 for ground as investors shift to defensives amid the risk-off impulse. The invasion of Russia on Ukraine may attract sanctions from the EU at the earliest. Europe’s PMI Composite Reports will provide for fresh impetus on the interest rate.
GBP/USD finds bids around 1.3580 on opening despite the geopolitical headwinds
The GBP/USD pair has attracted significant bids near 1.3580 despite the negative developments in the Russia-Ukraine tensions over the weekend. The build-up of troops by Moscow and separatists near the eastern region of Ukraine has raised the expectations of a potential invasion of Russia to Ukraine.
EUR/USD sets for a ground near 1.1280, weighs by the extension of military drills in Belarus
EUR/USD is eyeing 1.1280 for ground as investors shift to defensives amid the risk-off impulse. The invasion of Russia on Ukraine may attract sanctions from the EU at the earliest. Europe’s PMI Composite Reports will provide for fresh impetus on the interest rate.
Polkadot price sees positive divergence spelling bullish outlook for next week
Polkadot is set to close the week with a clear rejection from the upside at $20.50. With the start of a new week, the price looks set to stay above $17, as the downtrend is still intact for now. Expect a bullish breakout as bulls keep buying the dips and are set to a 100% gain.
Russia-Ukraine Conflict Not a Global Economic Risk
Tensions tied to the Russia-Ukraine situation have intensified in recent days. Although we do not have any particular insight into conditions on the ground or wish to speculate on the mindset of leaders involved, assessing the potential economic and financial market reaction to an escalation is still a valuable exercise.