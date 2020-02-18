AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears catch a breath around intermediate horizontal support

- AUD/USD registers four-day-losing streak with the largest losses in a week.
- Multiple lows from January-end can offer an intermediate halt to the monthly bottom.
- 21-day EMA adds to the resistance.
AUD/USD declines 0.44% to 0.6687 during early Tuesday. In doing so, the pair registers the highest losses since February 07 while nearing short-term key support.
With the MACD still flashing bullish signals, odds of the pair’s another bounce off 0.6680/78 support-zone are quite high. That said, 10-day EMA and a descending trend line since January 01, 2020, around 0.6715/17, can keep limiting the pair’s short-term upside.
In a case where AUD/USD prices manage to cross 0.6717 on the daily closing basis, 21-day EMA and the monthly top, around 0.6750 and 0.6775 respectively, could lure the buyers.
On the downside, a sustained break of 0.6678 will drag the quote the monthly low surrounding 0.6660 that holds the key to 0.6600 round-figure.
AUD/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6689
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|0.6717
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6745
|Daily SMA50
|0.6844
|Daily SMA100
|0.6829
|Daily SMA200
|0.6855
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6734
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6712
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6751
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6661
|Previous Monthly High
|0.704
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6682
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.672
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6726
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6708
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6699
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6686
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.673
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6743
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6752
