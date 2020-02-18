AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears catch a breath around intermediate horizontal support

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD registers four-day-losing streak with the largest losses in a week.
  • Multiple lows from January-end can offer an intermediate halt to the monthly bottom.
  • 21-day EMA adds to the resistance.

AUD/USD declines 0.44% to 0.6687 during early Tuesday. In doing so, the pair registers the highest losses since February 07 while nearing short-term key support.

With the MACD still flashing bullish signals, odds of the pair’s another bounce off 0.6680/78 support-zone are quite high. That said, 10-day EMA and a descending trend line since January 01, 2020, around 0.6715/17, can keep limiting the pair’s short-term upside.

In a case where AUD/USD prices manage to cross 0.6717 on the daily closing basis, 21-day EMA and the monthly top, around 0.6750 and 0.6775 respectively, could lure the buyers.

On the downside, a sustained break of 0.6678 will drag the quote the monthly low surrounding 0.6660 that holds the key to 0.6600 round-figure.

AUD/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6689
Today Daily Change -0.0028
Today Daily Change % -0.42
Today daily open 0.6717
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6745
Daily SMA50 0.6844
Daily SMA100 0.6829
Daily SMA200 0.6855
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6734
Previous Daily Low 0.6712
Previous Weekly High 0.6751
Previous Weekly Low 0.6661
Previous Monthly High 0.704
Previous Monthly Low 0.6682
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.672
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6726
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6708
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6699
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6686
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.673
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6743
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6752

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD extends losses below 0.67 on dovish RBA minutes, coronavirus risks

AUD/USD extends losses below 0.67 on dovish RBA minutes, coronavirus risks

AUD/USD extends the break below the 0.6700 level after the release of RBA minutes during Tuesday’s Asian session. The minutes reiterated the policymakers’ readiness to ease the policy if needed. Moreover, China coronavirus concerns led risk-off also weigh on the Aussie. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY in multi-lows near 109.70 amid coronavirus woes-led risk-off

USD/JPY in multi-lows near 109.70 amid coronavirus woes-led risk-off

The safe-haven yen is drawing bids in Asia, as the risk-off sentiment remains the key theme amid growing concerns of the negative economic impact of coronavirus outbreak. USD/JPY holds the lower ground near 109.70 amid losses in the Asian equities, S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields. 

USD/JPY News

Coronavirus: Half the Population of China, 760 Million, Now Locked Down

Coronavirus: Half the Population of China, 760 Million, Now Locked Down

In China, 760M people are locked down. Apple just issued a warning. In Japan, there is a sudden spike coronavirus cases. Apple is supply constrained and Revenue Projections Will Fall Short Due to Coronavirus. "Apple Inc. became the first ...

Read more

Gold: Bulls dominate beyond $1585 as coronavirus-led risk-off continues

Gold: Bulls dominate beyond $1585 as coronavirus-led risk-off continues

Gold prices remain 0.33% positive to stay mildly above $1586 during early Tuesday. The yellow failed to extend the previous day’s declines as the market’s fear wider than a registered outbreak of China’s coronavirus.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures