AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears approach 0.6730 confluence level on breaking nearby support

- AUD/USD slides beneath 50-EMA, fortnight-old support line to lure sellers.
- Downbeat oscillators, trend line break direct Aussie bears toward convergence of 200-EMA, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
- Five-week-long horizontal region, double tops around 0.6900 act as additional upside filters.
AUD/USD prints mild losses around 0.6775-70 as it reverses the previous day’s corrective bounce amid Friday’s Asian session.
The Aussie pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the downside break of the 50-bar Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and a two-week-long rising support line. Adding strength to the downside bias is the market’s cautious mood, as well as bearish MACD signals and a steady RSI (14) line.
With this, the AUD/USD bears appear well set to target the 0.6730 support confluence comprising the 200-EMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its May 31 to June 16 upside.
However, the quote’s downside past 0.6730 has multiple supports to conquer before convincing the bears. Among them, an upward-sloping trend line from June 05, near 0.6610 at the latest, gains major attention.
On the flip side, the support-turned-resistance and the 50-EMA, around 0.6780 by the press time, restrict the immediate upside of the AUD/USD pair.
Following that, a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since mid-June, near 0.6830-35, will be an important hurdle to watch for the bulls.
Above all, the double tops around 0.6900 appears a tough nut to crack for the Aussie pair buyers.
AUD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6772
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|0.6779
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6716
|Daily SMA50
|0.6689
|Daily SMA100
|0.6687
|Daily SMA200
|0.6715
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6847
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6766
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6895
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6624
|Previous Monthly High
|0.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6484
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6816
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6797
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6747
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6716
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6666
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6829
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6878
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.691
