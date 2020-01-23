AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie under selling pressure near 2020 lows

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is under bearish pressure as the London session comes to an end.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 0.6835 support. 
 
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
AUD/USD is under pressure near January lows while trading below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs) suggesting an overall bearish momentum. The spot is also challenging an ascending trendline. Sellers are attempting to push the market below the 0.6835 support. A daily close below this level can see further depreciation towards the 0.6792 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Resistance is seen at the 0.6892, 0.6920 and 0.6937 level. 
 

Additional key levels 

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6837
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 0.6843
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6919
Daily SMA50 0.687
Daily SMA100 0.6844
Daily SMA200 0.6882
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6857
Previous Daily Low 0.6826
Previous Weekly High 0.6935
Previous Weekly Low 0.6871
Previous Monthly High 0.7033
Previous Monthly Low 0.6762
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6838
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6845
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6827
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6811
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6796
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6858
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6873
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6889

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD crashes to new 2020 lows amid ECB dovishness, coronavirus fears

EUR/USD crashes to new 2020 lows amid ECB dovishness, coronavirus fears

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1050, at the lowest since early December. ECB President Christine Lagarde refrained from acknowledging the recent economic improvement. Fears of the spread of the coronavirus are weighing on markets.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured toward 1.31 amid risk-off mood

GBP/USD pressured toward 1.31 amid risk-off mood

GBP/USD is trading around 1.31, off the highs. Coronavirus headlines are sending traders to the safety of the US dollar. Speculation about the next BOE move is rife.

GBP/USD News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Set for a dive before the next big bull market

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Set for a dive before the next big bull market

The first initiative comes from WhatsApp. Users of Facebook’s popular instant messaging application will be able to exchange Ether among themselves and other tokens that function over the ERC20 protocol.

Read more

XAU/USD bulls challenging 1573 resistance level

XAU/USD bulls challenging 1573 resistance level

XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). After rejecting the 1600 figure earlier in January, the metal has been consolidating near the $1560 per troy ounce.

Gold News

USD/JPY drops to fresh eight-day lows near 109.50

USD/JPY drops to fresh eight-day lows near 109.50

USD/JPY extends losses and trades close to an eight-day low near 109.50 in a relatively risk-off environment, with the media headlines full of the coronavirus as it spreads internationally. Bears can look to the golden ratio around mid-108s.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures