AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie gets small rebound from one-decade low

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD rebounds modestly from one-decade low. 
  • A bullish correction up cannot be ruled out.
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
AUD/USD is hovering near one-decade lows while trading well below its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs).
 

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
The trend is bearish, however, as USD is losing steam a bullish correction cannot be ruled out. A break beyond the 0.6587 level could attract buying interest towards the 0.6635 and 0.6759 levels. Support is seen near 0.6560 and 0.6532 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 
Resistance: 0.6587, 0.6635, 0.6649
Support: 0.6560, 0.6532, 0.6520
 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6579
Today Daily Change 0.0026
Today Daily Change % 0.40
Today daily open 0.6553
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6682
Daily SMA50 0.681
Daily SMA100 0.6822
Daily SMA200 0.6845
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6608
Previous Daily Low 0.6551
Previous Weekly High 0.6734
Previous Weekly Low 0.6585
Previous Monthly High 0.704
Previous Monthly Low 0.6682
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6573
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6586
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6533
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6514
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6476
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.659
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6628
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6647

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades near 1.10 amid stock market crash

EUR/USD trades near 1.10 amid stock market crash

EUR/USD is trading below 1.10 after topping that level earlier. Coronavirus fears trigger massive stock sell-off and weigh on US yields and the dollar. German fiscal stimulus hopes are in play. US GDP was confirmed at 2.1%.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured around 1.29 as UK adopts tough Brexit line

GBP/USD pressured around 1.29 as UK adopts tough Brexit line

GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.29 yet off the lows as the UK threatens to walk out of post-Brexit talks with the EU within four months. The US dollar is dropping amid coronavirus fears.

GBP/USD News

Crypto market overtakes regulators and central banks

Crypto market overtakes regulators and central banks

The crypto market is going through its most critical hours in this year 2020. The falls of the last few hours are pushing prices to the limit of the bullish scenarios and playing dangerously with the bearish scenarios that were so hard to leave behind.

Read more

WTI collapses to the $46.00 mark/bbl, fresh yearly lows

WTI collapses to the $46.00 mark/bbl, fresh yearly lows

There is no respite for the decline in prices of the WTI, which are now testing fresh yearly lows in the $46.00 neighbourhood.

Oil News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures