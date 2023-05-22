AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie bulls brace for bumpy ride below 0.6685-90 key hurdle

- AUD/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high, challenges one-week-old bearish channel.
- Bullish MACD signals, upbeat RSI (14) suggests further grinding of prices towards the north.
- Convergence of 100-SMA, 200-SMA prods the Aussie pair buyers.
AUD/USD renews intraday high near 0.6665 amid early Monday in Asia. In doing so, the Aussie pair buyers challenge a one-week-old descending trend channel.
That said, bullish MACD signals join the upward-sloping RSI (14) line to keep the AUD/USD buyers hopeful.
With this, the Aussie pair aims to cross the top line of the aforementioned bearish channel, close to 0.6670 by the press time.
Even so, a convergence of the 100-SMA and 200-SMA, around 0.6685-90, appears a tough nut to crack for the AUD/USD bulls to crack before taking control.
In a case where the Aussie bulls dominate past 0.6690, they need validation from the 0.6700 round figure ahead of targeting the monthly high of around 0.6820.
On the flip side, pullback moves may aim for the 0.6600 round figure before testing the aforementioned channel’s lower line, close to 0.6590 at the latest.
Following that, April’s low around 0.6570 and the yearly low marked in March near 0.6565 will be in the spotlight.
Overall, AUDUSD is likely to recover but the road towards the north appears long and bumpy.
AUD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6663
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17%
|Today daily open
|0.6652
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6677
|Daily SMA50
|0.6687
|Daily SMA100
|0.6786
|Daily SMA200
|0.6714
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6675
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6617
|Previous Weekly High
|0.671
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6605
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6806
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6574
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6653
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6639
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6621
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6589
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6562
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6679
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6706
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6737
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.0800 amid weaker US Dollar, yields
EUR/USD is consolidating recovery gains above 1.0800 heading toward the European open. The US Dollar remains undermined by falling US Treasury bond yields amid protracted US debt-ceiling talks and a dovish Fed outlook. Focus remains on US debt ceiling meeting.
GBP/USD trades flat near 1.2450 amid cautious markets
GBP/USD is holding steady near 1.2450 in early Europe, having faded the Asian recovery move. The pair is struggling despite a defensive US Dollar, as the US debt ceiling uncertainty-led cautious risk tone weighs on the risk currency.
Gold rebound appears elusive below $1,990 hurdle
Gold price licks its wounds after a two-week downtrend as markets brace for the top-tier data/events. The precious metal’s latest corrective bounce could be linked to mixed concerns about US debt ceiling expiration as US President Joe Biden appears hopeful of avoiding the default.
Shiba Inu price provides an opportunity for patient holders playing the long game
SHIB has been moving sideways for quite some time with no directional bias in sight. But this range tightening is reminiscent of the price action seen between May and September 2021.
Debt ceiling talks are an out of control elevator
The US Debt Ceiling talks completely broke down over the weekend. Both President Biden and Senator McCarthy have since suggested they remain optimistic, following an emergency call, with a new meeting planned for Monday.