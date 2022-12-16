- AUD/USD stays sluggish after falling the most since March 2020.
- Clear downside break of three-week-old support line, bearish MACD signals favor sellers.
- Horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since October lure bears.
AUD/USD struggles to defend the 0.6700 threshold as traders lick their wounds early Friday, after witnessing the biggest daily fall in 33 months.
Even so, the Aussie pair remains on the seller’s radar as it keeps the recent downside break of the three-week-old support line, now resistance around 0.6720. Also favoring the AUD/USD sellers are the bearish MACD signals.
However, the 200-Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level surrounding 0.6685 restricts the immediate downside of the Aussie pair.
Following that, the November 21 swing low near 0.6580 may act as an extra downside filter before directing the AUD/USD bears toward the 10-week-old horizontal support area near 0.6550.
Alternatively, recovery moves need to stay beyond the 0.6720 support-turned-resistance line to recall the AUD/USD bulls.
Even so, Monday’s bottom surrounding 0.6730 and the early December high near 0.6815 could challenge the upside momentum.
In a case where AUD/USD stays firmer past 0.6815, the odds of witnessing a run-up toward the monthly high near 0.6895 can’t be ruled out.
Overall, AUD/USD bears are taking a breather after portraying a major downside move. However, the sellers are likely to keep the reins unless staying beyond 0.6720.
AUD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6709
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|0.6703
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6738
|Daily SMA50
|0.6552
|Daily SMA100
|0.6673
|Daily SMA200
|0.6899
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.687
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6677
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6851
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6669
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6801
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6272
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.675
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6796
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.663
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6557
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6437
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6823
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6943
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7016
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
