- The Australian dollar plunged more than 100-pips amid a risk-off market mood.
- Fed Chief Jerome Powell spooked investors as he said that a 50-bps increase in May is “on the table.”
- AUD/USD Price Forecast: A tweezers-top in the daily chart exacerbated a move towards the 0.7200 region.
The AUD/USD extends Thursday’s losses and plummets 130-pips as market mood deteriorates. Fed policymakers continued telegraphing a 50-bps rate hike in the May meeting, while some investment banks expect even 75-bps increases. At the time of writing, the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7248
US equities reflect the abovementioned mood in the market, recording losses. The US 10-year Treasury yield records modest losses of one basis point, currently at 2.903%, while the greenback remains buoyant as shown by the US Dollar Index, gaining 0.55%, which was last seen at 101.180.
Fed Chief Jerome Powell put 50-bps increases in May “on the table”
In the week, some Fed officials expressed that the US central bank needed to move “expeditiously” towards neutral and emphasized that 50-bps hikes to the Federal Funds Rates (FFR) might be required. Even St. Louis Fed President Bullard stated that a 75-bps rate hike had to be considered. However, the words that resounded were made by Fed Chair Powell, who commented that a 50-bps rate hike in the May meeting “is on the table,” spooking investors as bond yields rose while US equities tumbled on Friday, their worst loss in the week.
Meanwhile, Nomura was in the headlines with a prediction that after a 50 bps rate hike in May, the Fed would follow up with two 75 bps rate hikes in June and July.
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
In Thursday’s article, I mentioned that “Thursday’s price action reversed Wednesday’s gains forming a tweezers top candle chart pattern,” a signal which means that selling pressure overtook buyers, “threatening to push prices further down.”
That’s what happened on Friday. The AUD/USD is 20-pips below the 100-day moving average (DMA) after plummeting 130-pips and leaving the 50 and the 200-DMA above the exchange rate, meaning that the AUD/USD could shift bearish if certain conditions are met.
If the AUD/USD Friday close is below the 100-DMA, that will exacerbate a move towards 0.7000; however, there would be some hurdles on its way down. If that scenario plays out, the AUD/USD first support would be 0.7200. Break below would expose March’s 15 cycle low at 0.7165, followed by February 24 swing low at 0.7094, and then February’s 4 pivot low at 0.7051, short of the 0.7000.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7248
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0142
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.92
|Today daily open
|0.7387
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7463
|Daily SMA50
|0.7354
|Daily SMA100
|0.726
|Daily SMA200
|0.7295
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7458
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7364
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7494
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.739
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7541
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.74
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7422
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7348
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7309
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7254
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7442
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7497
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7536
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps below 1.0800 amid risk aversion
EUR/USD has met fresh bearish pressure in the American session and slumped below 1.0800. With Wall Street's main indexes opening the day deep in negative territory, safe-haven flows started to dominate the markets, allowing the greenback to continue to gather strength ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.2850 on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD remains on track to post its lowest weekly close since September 2020 with the dollar capitalizing on safe-haven flows in the American session. The pair is losing more than 1% on the day and trading below 1.2850.
Gold drops to near two-week low, around $1,930 area
Gold came under some renewed selling pressure on Friday and dropped to a near two-week low, around the $1,930 region during the first half o the European session. Fed Powell's speech at an IMF event sounded extremely hawkish and all but confirmed a 50 bps rate hike.
Bitcoin: Early longers trapped, a move to $46,200 likely
Bitcoin price shows an interesting move to the downside to purge the sell-side liquidity before heading up to $46,200. Investors can expect BTC to stabilize between $40,100 to $40,500 and trigger a run-up to yearly open.
NVDA prepares to break $200
Nvidia stock (NVDA) collapsed more than 6% on Thursday and lost further ground afterhours. In doing so, NVDA shares broke through an important support at $206.50 that implies a further drop below $200.