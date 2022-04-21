- The Australian dollar gave back Wednesday’s gains, losses of 1%.
- Fed Chief Jerome Powell spooked investors as he said that a 50-bps increase in May is “on the table.”
- More Fed officials add to the chorus of hawks expecting a 50-bps increase.
- AUD/USD Price Forecast: A tweezers-top in the daily chart opened the door for further downward pressure.
The Australian dollar reversed its Wednesday’s gains and could not hold above 0.7400, recording an 80-pip loss amid a session dominated by central bank speakers, led by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who reiterated that a 50-bps increase for the May meeting is on the table. At the time of writing, the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7376.
The market mood of late turned dismal, as US equities are about to finish the trading session in the red. Meanwhile, US Treasury yields continue shooting higher, with the 10-year benchmark note sitting at 2.953%, up to six basis points, while the greenback staged a comeback, gaining 0.22%, sitting at 100.610.
Fed Chief Jerome Powell to discuss 50-bps increases in May
On Thursday, in an International Monetary Fund (IMF) panel, which was led by the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the ECB President Mrs. Christine Lagarde, Jerome Powell said, “I[him] would say that 50 basis points will be on the table for the May meeting.” He added that “we [Fed] are committed to using our tools to get 2% inflation back.” Furthermore, Powell supported the idea of “front-end loading” moves if appropriate.
During the day, more Fed officials -San Francisco’s Fed Mary Daly, St. Louis President James Bullard- expressed the need to hike 50-bps in the May meeting. However, if needed, James Bullard even pushed towards a 75 bps rate hike.
Data-wise, an absent Australian docket left AUD/USD traders taking some cues from disappointing inflation data from New Zealand (NZ), which rose 6.9% y/y, lower than the 7.1% estimated, meaning that higher prices could be about to peak. On the US front, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for April rose by 17.6, lower than the consensus at 21. At the same time, Initial Jobless Claims increased by 184K, more than the 180K estimated but almost in line with analysts’ expectations.
In the week ahead, the Australian and the US economic docket would feature S&P Global PMI Flash readings for April, including Manufacturing, Services, and Composite indices.
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The AUD/USD is about to shift to a neutral-upward bias, as shown by the daily chart. Thursday’s price action reversed Wednesday’s gains forming a tweezers top candle chart pattern, usually bearish, which means that sellers overtook buyers, threatening to push prices further down.
The AUD/USD first support would be the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 0.7352. A breach of the latter would expose the confluence of the mid-parallel Pitchfork’s line between the central and bottom lines and the 200-DMA around the 0.7293-0.7305 range, followed by the 100-DMA at 0.7255.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7376
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0077
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.03
|Today daily open
|0.7451
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.747
|Daily SMA50
|0.735
|Daily SMA100
|0.7258
|Daily SMA200
|0.7295
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7459
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7369
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7494
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.739
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7541
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7425
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7403
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7394
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7336
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7304
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7484
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7516
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7574
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
