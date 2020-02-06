- AUD/USD fails to register large moves, stay on the back foot.
- Coronavirus fears remain on the cards, traders on a “wait and watch” mode ahead of the key data/events.
- RBA monetary policy statement, China trade balance, US employment data in focus for now.
AUD/USD remains under pressure while trading around 0.6730 after RBA’s Lowe’s testimony during the early Friday morning in Asia.
The RBA Governor Philip Lowe testifies before the House of Representatives’ Standing committee on Economics. While the RBA Governor’s initial comments raised fears of coronavirus, statements like “negative interest rates extraordinarily unlikely” offered peace to the Aussie buyers.
Read: Breaking: RBA's Lowe says economic growth to pick up to 2¾ per cent this year and 3 per cent over 2021
Earlier during Friday, Australia’s AiG Performance of Services Index for January month slipped below 48.7 to 47.4. The data failed to have any major impact considering the traders’ wait for the key events/data scheduled for publishing afterward.
The pair registered losses on Thursday after downbeat data from Australia failed to keep the bulls happy. Not only monthly details of December month trade balance and Retail Sales but quarterly Business Confidence from the National Australia Bank (NAB) also raised doubts about the strength of the Aussie economy.
It should also be noted that the risk-takers paused ahead of the key data/events while also fearing the widespread impacts of China’s coronavirus. Further, China’s commitment to halve tariffs on some of the US goods and upbeat data from the US seem to have played in favor of the US dollar than to boost the risk-tone. With this, the US 10-year yields registered no major moves while closing Thursday at 1.65%. However, Wall Street kept the gains with benchmarks rising to record highs.
Markets will now keep eyes on the RBA’s quarterly monetary policy statement ahead of China’s trade numbers and the US employment data for January. Westpac’s latest report sheds light on the details while saying, “China trade data for Jan is due, with consensus for exports around -4%yr, imports -6%yr and a trade surplus of $40bn. The actual number could be well wide of this, given huge seasonal factors, with lunar New Year unusually early this year and of course the coronavirus emerging over the month. In the US session, the focus will be Jan nonfarm payrolls and hourly earnings. We expect a 170k monthly gain for payrolls (consensus is 165k) after 145k in Dec and a 0.3% rise in hourly earnings in the month, 3.0%yr. While the January ADP print surprised to the upside, often it proves an inaccurate lead for the BLS release. The unemployment rate should remain at 3.5%. The Fed will release the semi-annual Monetary Report which will be presented to congress Tue/ Wed next week.”
Technical Analysis
Only if the pair manages to cross five-week-old falling trend line, at 0.6790 now, it can aim for 100-day SMA near 0.6830, else fears of its declines to October 2019 low near 0.6670 can’t be ruled out.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6733
|Today Daily Change
|-12 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18%
|Today daily open
|0.6745
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6817
|Daily SMA50
|0.6862
|Daily SMA100
|0.6834
|Daily SMA200
|0.6866
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6775
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6723
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6829
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6682
|Previous Monthly High
|0.704
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6682
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6755
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6743
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.672
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6696
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6668
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6772
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6824
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pays a little heed to RBA’s Lowe amid cautious optimism
AUD/USD remains under pressure while trading around 0.6730 after RBA’s Lowe’s testimony during the early Friday morning in Asia. The RBA Governor Philip Lowe testifies before the House of Representatives’ Standing committee on Economics.
USD/JPY testing the commitments of the bulls at the critical 110 psychological level
USD/JPY is anchored below the 110 handle while traders ponder as to whether equities and risk appetite is wholly justified at this juncture.
How to Trade January NFP
The next 24 hours will be an exceptionally busy one for the financial markets. The latest trade numbers are due from China along with US and Canadian employment reports. The USD extended its gains on Thu against all of the major.
XAU/USD recovering and approaching 1570/75 resistance zone
XAU/USD is trading in an uptrend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). However, gold broke below a bear flag and the market recovered slightly this Thursday. Bulls are forming a base near the 1550 level and the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.