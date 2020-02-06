Breaking: RBA's Lowe says economic growth to pick up to 2¾ per cent this year and 3 per cent over 2021

RBA Lowe says QE not on our agenda at the moment.

Following when the Reserve Bank of Australia held its benchmark cash rate at a 0.75% at its first meeting of the year where it indicated that the threshold to go lower was high for now, RBA's governor, Philip Lowe, is appearing before the House of Representatives Economics Committee to discuss the outlook for the economy where markets are looking to the risks to the central view.

The key takeaway here is that the RBA would consider quantitative easing - purchasing of assets through balance sheet expansion - only when the cash rate eases to 0.25%.

We will also see the release of the February Statement on Monetary Policy later today (00:30 GMT) which will include the full set of updated forecasts noted in the decision statement and Governor Lowe’s speech.

Key notes in the outlook for the economy

Says expected pick-up in growth supported by monetary policy, a new expansion phase in the resources sector, stronger consumer spending and a recovery in dwelling investment later this year.

Says central forecast for economic growth to pick up to 2¾ per cent this year and 3 per cent over 2021.

Says outlook is also supported by an expected modest lift in global growth.

Says still some significant areas of uncertainty.

Says the outbreak of the coronavirus represents a new source of uncertainty.

Says the international spillovers of coronavirus could be larger than they were back in 2003 sars outbreak.

We expect household consumption to pick up gradually.

Says easing of monetary policy is also supporting a turnaround in housing investment, exchange rate, export demand. "so, it is working".

Expecting progress to be made towards the inflation target and full employment.

Says but that progress is expected to be only gradual and there are uncertainties.

Says given that, board has been discussing the case for a further easing of monetary policy in an effort to speed the pace of progress and to make it more assured.

Says lower interest rates could also encourage more borrowing by households, increase risk of problems down the track

If unemployment rises, no progress toward inflation target, balance would tip towards easing continuing to watch the labour market carefully.

Negative interest rates in Australia are extraordinary unlikely, not a direction we need to go in.

The threshold for undertaking QE has not been reached in Australia and I do not expect it to be reached.

We have no appetite to purchase private sector assets as part of any QE program.

Focus would be on purchasing government securities to put downward pressure on longer-term interest rates.

Would need a marked change in outlook to see rates rise.

Wants people to think about two-point-something per cent inflation in Australia.

It is a concern that inflation has been below 2% for a while.

Will not raise rates before confident that inflation will be between 2-3%.

Will keep rates low until we get there.

FX implications

Having held in February, markets are now pricing a 15% chance of easing at the next RBA meeting on 3 March, and a terminal rate of 0.45% (RBA cash rate currently at 0.75%). AUD/USD has failed to really gain traction on the bid, running into prior support structure falling just shy of the 0.68 handle targets.