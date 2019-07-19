AUD/USD on a steady decline to 0.7050 ahead of US data

- Dollar strength, souring risk sentiment weighs down on the Aussie.
- Rally in oil, copper prices slows the fall, as focus shifts to US Consumer Sentiment data.
The AUD/USD pair is on a gradual decline so far this Friday, extending the correction from three-month tops of 0.7082 reached in early Asia.
The spot is seen meandering near daily lows just below the midpoint of the 0.70 handle, as the demand for US dollar when compared to its main rivals remains undisputed, in the wake of less aggressive calls for a July rate cut by the Fed officials.
Moreover, a lack of substantial details about the telephonic conversation between the US and Chinese trade teams combined with no updates on the likely in-person trade meeting left investors in limbo, as they preferred taking profits off the table heading into the key US data and weekly closing.
Despite the corrective move lower, the commodity continues to derive support from the rally in oil and copper that helped slow the pace of declines. Looking ahead, the risk remains to the downside, as the US dollar recovery is likely to strengthen further, with the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index seen higher at 98.5 in July vs. 98.2 previous.
Also, any fresh developments around the US-China trade spat and Fedspeak will have a major influence on the price action.
Levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7051
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|0.7075
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6992
|Daily SMA50
|0.6952
|Daily SMA100
|0.7018
|Daily SMA200
|0.7091
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7077
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7005
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7026
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6909
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7026
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6831
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7049
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7033
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7028
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.698
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6956
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7124
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7172
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls further as USD picks up bids on Fed's Bullard
The EUR/USD pair came under fresh selling pressure and fell further below the 1.1250 level after the comments from Fed's Bullard bolstered the broad USD recovery. Bullard said that he sees no need for a larger rate cut.
GBP/USD drops back towards 1.2500, US data eyed
The latest recovery attempt in the GBP/USD pair lost legs near 1.2535 region, driving the rates back towards the 1.25 handle amid widening UK budget deficit and broad US dollar strength. Focus on US data.
USD/JPY: bears pausing, still in control
Japanese National Inflation steady at 0.7%YoY in June. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index expected at 98.5 in July. USD/JPY corrective advance falling short of signaling an interim bottom in place.
Gold consolidates around $ 1440, eyes US data for fresh direction
Gold (futures on Comex) extends its side-trend around the 1440 mark into the mid-European session, having stalled its retreat from 2019 highs of 1454 near 1437 region.
Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey preview: The pool of happiness spreads
The University of Michigan will issue its preliminary Survey of Consumers for July on Friday July 18th at 12:30 pm GMT. Consumer sentiment expected to gain modestly in July. Optimism should be supported by strong June jobs report.