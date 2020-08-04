AUD/USD loses its traction, turns flat near 0.7120

- AUD/USD turned south after advancing to 0.7150 area.
- RBA left its policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected.
- Eyes on Factory Orders and ISM-NY Business Conditions Index data from the US.
The AUD/USD pair closed the second straight day in the negative territory on Monday but staged a rebound toward 0.7150 during the Asian session. Nevertheless, the pair failed to preserve its momentum and erased its gains to turn flat on the day near 0.7120.
RBA offers nothing new with respect to policy outlook
Following its July monetary policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) decided to keep its policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected. In its policy statement, the RBA reiterated that it will maintain its accommodative approach as long as it's required. "The Australian economy is going through a very difficult period; experiencing its biggest contraction since the 1930s," the RBA added. The fact that the bank didn't voice any concerns regarding the AUD strength helped AUD/USD push higher.
On the other hand, the renewed USD strength is weighing on AUD/USD during the early trading hours of the American session. Although the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is staying deep in the red on Tuesday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) continues to edge higher toward 94.00. Ahead of the Factory Orders and the ISM-NY's Business Conditions Index data, the DXY is up 0.33% on the day at 93.82.
On Wednesday, AiG Performance of Construction Index, Commonwealth Bank Services PMI and Home Loans data from Australia will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7123
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.7123
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7059
|Daily SMA50
|0.6947
|Daily SMA100
|0.6621
|Daily SMA200
|0.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.715
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7076
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7228
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7087
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7228
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6876
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7104
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7122
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7082
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7042
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7008
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7157
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7191
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7231
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces toward 1.1750 amid low US yields
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, off the lows, as weak American ten-year yields weigh on the dollar. US factory orders beat estimates and coronavirus statistics are awaited.
Spot Gold breaks $2000 per ounce
Gold has pushed over 1% higher to break the psychological $2K level. Ever since the all-time high was broken on 27th July it seemed like it was only a matter of time.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.30 as the dollar takes a breather
GBP/USD has bounced off 1.30 as the dollar pares some of its gains and as concerns around the UK coronavirus situation mount. A lockdown in London is a remote possibility but still on the cards.
BTC/USD is ready for another attempt at cracking $12,000
Bitcoin has been somewhat flat in the past two days after a dip to $10,583 caused by someone placing several large orders on Binance’s quarterly futures contract.
WTI: Bulls await API data to attack $41.00
WTI struggles to extend recovery moves from $40.74 beyond $41.00. Virus woes join OPEC output increase to combat drop in Russian oil production. US Factory Orders, API inventories will be the key.