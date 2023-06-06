AUD/USD jumps towards 0.6700 as RBA again surprises with 0.25% rate hike, Governor Lowe’s speech eyed

- AUD/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high during four-day uptrend.
- RBA announces a surprise rate increase of 0.25% to 4.10%.
- Cautious optimism in the market, upbeat Aussie Current Account Balance favor Aussie buyers despite RBA’s inaction.
- Speeches from RBA officials, Australia PMIs eyed for clear directions amid light calendar elsewhere.
AUD/USD gains near 50 basis points (bps) on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) second surprise rate hike during early Tuesday. That said, the Aussie pair initially jumped to 0.6673 on the RBA’s verdict before retreating to 0.6668 by the press time.
That said, RBA defies market forecasts of announcing no change to its benchmark interest rate by fueling the key rate to 4.10% at the latest. It’s worth noting that the Australian central bank surprised markets in the previous monetary policy meeting with a 0.25% rate increase and hence some traders on the floor expected such a move ahead of the Interest Rate Decision.
As a result, early Wednesday’s speeches from RBA Governor Philip Lowe and Deputy Governor Michele Bullock will be the key to gaining any hints for future rate hikes from the Aussie central bank. The same, if offered, can propel AUD/USD prices.
Elsewhere, Australia’s first quarter (Q1) Current Account Balance flashed better-than-expected figures while the market sentiment remains dicey amid lackluster US stock futures and inactive Treasury bond yields.
While tracing the catalysts for the currently mixed mood, lack of uniform concerns about the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rate hike and the diplomatic ties between the US and China seem to gain major attention. That said, headlines suggest the Sino-American talks are going smoothly but the Taiwan tension keeps poking the optimists. On the other hand, softer US data and previous Fed talks push traders to anticipate nearness to the policy pivot. However, the comments from International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva hint at more rate hikes from the US central bank and challenge the US Dollar sellers. Furthermore, the US debt-ceiling deal passage and looming fears about the banking sector adds strength to the downside bias surrounding AUD/USD.
Amid these plays, the US Treasury bond yields remain pressured as traders rush to the US bonds for risk safety. That said, the US stock futures and the US Dollar Index (DXY) remain directionless of late.
Looking ahead, mixed sentiment and the US Dollar’s unimpressive performance keep the AUD/USD on the front foot, which in turn allows the Aussie pair to remain firmer and weigh on the US Dollar, as well as the other risk-sensitive assets. That said, a lack of major data/events can prod the Aussie pair traders ahead of Wednesday’s speeches from RBA Governor Philip Lowe and Deputy Governor Michele Bullock.
Technical analysis
AUD/USD rebounds from the support line of a falling wedge established in late December 2022, as well as stays beyond the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of October 2022 to February 2023, which in turn joins upbeat oscillators to favor the Aussie pair buyers.
As a result, the risk-barometer pair is all set to confront a convergence of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level and the 50-DMA, around 0.6660, unless falling below the stated wedge’s bottom line, close to 0.6495 at the latest.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6627
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|0.6617
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6618
|Daily SMA50
|0.6663
|Daily SMA100
|0.6751
|Daily SMA200
|0.6693
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6638
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6579
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6639
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6458
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6818
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6458
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6615
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6602
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6585
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6553
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6527
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6643
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.667
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6702
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
