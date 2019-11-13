AUD/USD holds the lower ground sub-0.6850 amid trade jitters

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Aussie – volatile but within range near two-week lows.
  • Trump dashes hopes on trade deal clarity, risk hit.
  • Markets await fresh trade news, US data and Powell’s testimony.

The AUD/USD pair witnessed a volatile Wednesday’s Asian session so far, mainly driven by the US-China trade anxiety and Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) rates on-hold surprise decision.

US-China trade updates remain the key driver

The upside attempts in the Chinese proxy, the Aussie, continue to get sold-off into growing worries that the US-China trade talks are stalling after the US President Trump failed to deliver any new details on the likely trade deal. The 16-month long US-China trade war has fueled global economic slowdown fears that continue to hurt the broader market sentiment as well as the demand for the higher-yielding/ risk currencies such as the AUD while boosting the safe-haven flows in the US dollar across the board.

However, the bulls manage to defend the two-week lows of 0.6931 for the time being, helped by the 1+% surge in its OZ counterpart, the Kiwi, after the RBNZ unexpectedly refrained from delivering a rate cut that was widely priced in by the markets. Meanwhile, RBNZ Governor Orr’s comments also kept the buoyant tone intact around the NZD.

Despite the two-way price movements seen over the last hours, the risks remain skewed to the downside in the spot, as the renewed trade jitters will continue to have a negative influence ahead of the US CPI data and Fed Chair Powell’s testimony on the economic outlook before the congressional Joint Economic Committee later on Wednesday.

Also, in focus remains the key Australian jobs report due on Thursday at 0030 GMT, which will offer fresh hints on the RBA’s likely monetary policy path.

AUD/USD Technical levels to consider

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6836
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 0.6842
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6859
Daily SMA50 0.6817
Daily SMA100 0.6847
Daily SMA200 0.6943
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6858
Previous Daily Low 0.6831
Previous Weekly High 0.6929
Previous Weekly Low 0.6847
Previous Monthly High 0.693
Previous Monthly Low 0.667
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6841
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6848
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.683
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6817
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6803
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6857
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6871
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6884

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

Euro rolling into the Asian session near one-month lows

Euro rolling into the Asian session near one-month lows

The Fiber, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below its main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). The Fiber was week on the second day of the week. The level to beat for bears is the 1.0995 support level.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Doji on D1, lower highs setup portray Cable weakness

GBP/USD: Doji on D1, lower highs setup portray Cable weakness

Not only lower highs since late-October but a bearish candlestick formation also portrays the GBP/USD pair’s weakness as it takes rounds to 1.2855 during the early Asian session on Wednesday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY supported at 10-DMA amid risk-off, eyes US CPI, Powell

USD/JPY supported at 10-DMA amid risk-off, eyes US CPI, Powell

USD/JPY bounced-off the10-DMA support near 108.85 and regained the 109 handle, despite the risk-off action in the Asian equities and US equity futures amid trade deal uncertainty. The bulls seem to have found some support from higher US Treasury yields. 

USD/JPY News

Gold fails to hold on to recovery amid USD strength, trade woes

Gold fails to hold on to recovery amid USD strength, trade woes

Although pessimism surrounding the US trade relations with China and the EU, coupled with Hong Kong protests, favored Gold to bounce off multi-month lows on Tue, prices are again under pressure while taking rounds to $1,458 during today’s Asian session.

Gold News

UK inflation report outlook: GBP/USD may stumble on another CPI slide

UK inflation report outlook: GBP/USD may stumble on another CPI slide

Headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) has missed expectations in the past two months by standing at 1.7% annual. Economists seem to have adapted their expectations and forecast a further deceleration to 1.6% in October's inflation report. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures