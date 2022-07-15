- US Dollar drops across the board, moves off multi-year highs.
- US economic data mostly above expectations.
- AUD/USD up on Friday, still heads for the lowest weekly close since May 2020.
The AUD/USD is rising more than 50 pips on Friday as it moves off the multi-year low it hit on Thursday at 0.6697. Recently the pair hit the highest level since Monday at 0.6805.
Near the end of the week, AUD/USD is hovering around 0.6800, far from the recent low but still in negative for the week. The weekly close could be the lowest since May 2020; however, the sharp rebound from 0.6700 is a positive sign for the Aussie.
Dollar correct lower amid risk appetite
The greenback is pulling back across the board as stocks in the US post strong gains. The Dow Jones is up by 2.00% and S&P 500 by 1.75%. US yields are modestly lower, unaffected by US economic data. The DXY is falling 0.62% on Friday, the worst performance in a month.
Data released on Friday showed Retail Sales rose above expectation in June, the Empire Manufacturing index climbed unexpectedly to 11.1 and the Consumer Confidence report also surpassed market consensus. The odds of a 100 basis points rate hike from the Federal Reserve at the July meeting rose after the numbers; and were partially offset by Fedspeak, suggesting a 75bps hike seems more likely.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6789
|Today Daily Change
|0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|0.58
|Today daily open
|0.675
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6861
|Daily SMA50
|0.6984
|Daily SMA100
|0.7165
|Daily SMA200
|0.7203
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6788
|Previous Daily Low
|0.668
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6896
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6761
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7283
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6722
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6747
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6691
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6632
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6583
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6799
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6847
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6907
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
