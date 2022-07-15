Retail Sales in the US rose by 1% on a monthly basis to $680.6 billion in June, the data published by the US Census Bureau showed on Friday. This print followed May's contraction of 0.1% (revised from -0.3%) and surpassed the market expectation for an increase of 0.8%.
"Total sales for the April 2022 through June 2022 period were up 8.1% from the same period a year ago," the publication further read. "Retail trade sales were up 1.0% from May 2022, and up 7.7% above last year."
Market reaction
The greenback gathered strength and started to erase its daily losses on upbeat data. The US Dollar Index was last seen losing 0.2% on the day at 108.42.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD holds above 1.0050 despite upbeat US data
EURUSD has preserved its bullish momentum and climbed above 1.0070 in the early American session on Friday. Although June Retail Sales data from the US showed a bigger-than-expected increase, the greenback is having a difficult time finding demand.
GBP/USD clings to small recovery gains above 1.1800
GBP/USD posts modest daily gains above 1.1800 on Friday as the dollar stays on the back foot. The 1% increase in June Retail Sales data failed to help the greenback find demand as investors await the UOM Consumer Sentiment Survey.
Gold rises toward $1,710, erases daily losses
Gold has gained traction in the American session on Friday and advanced toward the $1,710 area. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on a daily basis after the latest US data, helping XAUUSD edge higher.
Bitcoin Price: Assessing what comes first $25,000 or $17,000?
Bitcoin price is consolidating between significant barriers and shows no signs of moving out yet. The ongoing move could likely face rejection resulting in a steep correction.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!