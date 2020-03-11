AUD/USD grinds lower below 0.6500 amid coronavirus woes

- AUD/USD gradually inches closer to Monday’s flash crash low.
- Market’s risk-tone remains heavy amid a lack of confidence in global policymakers.
- WHO finally termed coronavirus as a pandemic, US President considering restricting non-essential travel from Europe.
With the global traders considering policymakers’ reactions to the coronavirus (COVID-19) as late and lacking required essence, AUD/USD remains under pressure below 0.6500, currently at 0.6485, at the start of Thursday’s Asian session.
Are they doing enough?
The BOE joined the league of super top-tier central bankers to announce a surprise rate cut to mitigate the negative implications of the virus, the Fed is likely to announce another rate cut of the month whereas the ECB may also stretch beyond interest rate cuts. Additionally, multi-billion dollar stimulus packages have been announced by Australia, Japan and various countries in Europe and Asia.
However, nothing of them could assure global investors that policymakers are doing enough to counter the deadly virus that has so far infected more than 120,000 people across the globe.
The reasons could be traced from the note in the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s (ANZ) report, “US equity markets had a difficult day as frustration at the lack of policy response from the White House to COVID-19 weighed. Not only has the US been slow in rolling out testing for the virus, but the promised fiscal response is also slow in forthcoming.”
That said, the World Health Organization (WHO) finally considered coronavirus as global pandemic whereas US President Donald Trump is ready to speak from his oval office around 01:00 AM GMT on Thursday about his much-awaited ‘major’ economic response to the epidemic.
Recently, Sara Cook from CBS tweeted, “(White House Adviser) Peter Navarro tells the Trump admin is looking to tighten domestic procurement through a 3-pronged strategy: ‘Buy American,’ streamlining regulations, & incentivizing new technologies. The EO targets ‘essential medicines,’ ‘medical countermeasures,’ & their supply chains.”
Amid all these, the US 10-year treasury yields gradually recover from their record lows to 0.878, up 12 basis points (bps), while Wall Street benchmarks turn lower by the end of their trading session on Wednesday.
It should also be noted that the US core inflation data failed to impress traders despite surpassing 2.3% forecast and prior to 2.4% on YoY. Also, the US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin tried to portray a rosy picture of the upcoming tax relief from President Donald Trump.
Given the lack of major data/events on the economic calendar, which have so far gained a little importance due to the disease outbreak, market moves will rely mostly on the COVID-19 headlines.
Technical Analysis
Despite the broadly bearish sentiment, the AUD/USD sellers are showing signs of exhaustion on the charts, which in turn signals fresh strength in declines only below 0.6460 support level.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6486
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28%
|Today daily open
|0.6504
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6621
|Daily SMA50
|0.6744
|Daily SMA100
|0.6801
|Daily SMA200
|0.6829
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6614
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6463
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6658
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6465
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6775
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6521
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6556
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.644
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6376
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6289
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6591
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6678
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6742
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops off 1.13 as coronavirus crisis sell-off deepens
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.13 as US bond yields hold up despite another major market sell-off. President Trump is yet to provide stimulus in the face of the intensifying coronavirus crisis. ECB's Lagarde warned of a 2008-style crisis due to coronavirus.
GBP/USD loses 1.29 amid USD strength, after UK stimulus presentation
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.29 as the US dollar gains ground across the board. Earlier, the UK government presents fiscal stimulus and the BOE slashed rates to counter the fallout of the coronavirus crisis and the coordination pushed the pound higher.
Trump's Draghi moment: Markets desire “whatever it takes” message, time for governments to act
Investors are licking their wounds after the coronavirus-correlated market sell-off. What is next for stocks and currencies? Our experts dive into the role governments should take ahead of President Donald Trump's message, central bank action and more.
WTI stays close to $33.50/bbl post-EIA
Prices of the barrel of West Texas Intermediate keep the selling mood unchanged above the $33.00 mark per barrel in the wake of the EIA’s weekly report.
Gold: XAU/USD off multi-year highs, trades near $1660/oz
XAU/USD is off multi-year highs while trading above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The metal formed a double top/higher high and is retracing down.