AUD/USD finds intermediate support around 0.7050, risk-off mood still intact

- AUD/USD has found an intermediate cushion around 0.7050, however, more downside is on cards.
- Investors have turned risk-averse ahead of the release of the interest rate policy by the Fed.
- A decline in monthly Australian Retail Sales might ease some troubles for the RBA.
The AUD/USD pair has managed to gauge an intermediate cushion around 0.7050 in the early Asian session. The Aussie asset has witnessed immense selling pressure and is showing a less-confident pullback move, however, the downside is still favored as the risk profile is still negative. Federal Reserve (Fed)’s monetary policy-inspired volatility has forced investors to dump risk-perceived assets vigorously.
S&P500 tumbled on Monday as investors are worried that further interest rate hikes by Fed chair Jerome Powell will escalate recession fears. Consumer spending will get trimmed, employment opportunities will get limited and producers might operate on the lower capacity to augment higher interest rates by the Fed. The US Dollar Index (DXY) delivered a breakout above the critical resistance of 101.80 and drove to near 101.90 as investors underpinned the risk aversion theme. Also, the return generated by 10-year US Treasury bonds scaled above 3.54%.
The Fed is highly likely to announce a hike in interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.50-4.75% as a significant decline in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has infused confidence among Fed policymakers that the roadmap of achieving price stability in demonstrating desired results. Also, the street is expecting that the Fed might pause hiking interest rates after pushing them to 4.75-5.00% for the remaining year.
On the Australian front, investors are keeping an eye on Tuesday’s monthly retail sales data, which is expected to display de-growth of 0.3% from the prior release of 1.4%. This might ease some troubles for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which is struggling the cap the stubborn inflation in the Australian economy.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.706
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0048
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.68
|Today daily open
|0.7108
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6941
|Daily SMA50
|0.6816
|Daily SMA100
|0.6656
|Daily SMA200
|0.6812
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.713
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7082
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7143
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.696
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6893
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7111
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7084
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7059
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7036
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7131
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7154
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7178
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
